Emily in Paris is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, so why isn’t Season 4 of the romantic comedy dropping this month?

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago, who lands a dream job in the French capital. The official synopsis states that the character then has to juggle “work, friends, and romance,” while living in the city of love.

Alongside Collins, the show stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount, and William Abadie.

And while new seasons normally debut in December, there’s currently no sign of Season 4 on Netflix. So where it is?

Why isn’t Season 4 of Emily in Paris on Netflix?

Season 4 of Emily in Paris has been delayed due to the writer and actor strikes earlier this year.

Series 1 debuted on Netflix on October 2, 2020. Then the show started hitting during the festive season, with Series 1 arriving on December 22, 2021. And Series 3 streaming from December 21, 2022.

Filming hasn’t actually commenced on Season 4. According to a recent Variety report, the plan was to shoot summer 2024 in Paris. But the Olympic and Paralympic Games mean that no movies or shows will be filmed during that period, so Emily in Paris has been pushed forward.

The outlet suggests that Emily in Paris will therefore start shooting in France on January 15, before moving to Italy. So while Season 4 currently doesn’t have a release date, it should be ready for December 2024, should Netflix wish to continue that tradition.

What will happen in Season 4?

Lily Collins teased what to expect in a Netflix preview (which can be viewed above), with the actress saying: “We ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise, it does not end there. So much happened that we just need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds – will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?”

“We have more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama in store for you all. Emily is gonna have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

