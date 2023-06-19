Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything we know so far

The “ringarde” Netflix series Emily in Paris will be returning for Season 4, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and created by Darren Star, first debuted on Netflix in 2020. The series follows the plot: “After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

Within just one month, the series topped the Netflix Top 10 chart, and despite not getting rave reviews from critics, its fanbase (and hate-watchers) has been solid enough to secure multiple seasons.

So, with its fourth season on the way, what’s in store for Emily and for Paris? Well, read on to find out.

Sadly, there is yet to be an official release date for Emily in Paris Season 4. While it’s expected that the series will return by December 2023, the current writers strike could delay production.

The fourth season was actually confirmed back in January 2021, along with Season 3, and announced on an Instagram post. The two series have been filmed somewhat back-to-back, but according to Variety, recent filming for Season 4 has been delayed for at least two months by the WGA strike.

Emily in Paris Season 4 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly no, there is no trailer for the new season of Emily in Paris. However, a teaser video was recently just released by Netflix, which you can watch below:

The video was presented during Netflix’s Tudum event, in which star Lily Collins teased what’s in store for the next season. This includes answering the questions: “Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last?

“And the question on all of our minds: will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?”

The video also teased that Emily would be going on a “Roman Holiday” for Season 4, which is interesting considering how similar Collins looks like the star of Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn, a similarity that the show has previously not shied away from with its fashion choices.

Emily in Paris Season 4 cast: Who is starring in the new season?

Though no cast members have been officially confirmed – barring Lily Collins – it’s safe to say that the main cast will be as thus:

Lily Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Once character who’s fate in the show is undecided is Kate Walsh as Madeline, who returned to Chicago in Season 3. However, she could pop back now and again.

Emily in Paris Season 4 plot: What will happen next season?

Season 4 will continue following the life of Emily as she navigates her career and relationships in Paris.

As described by Lily Collins in the above video, many questions will be answered, and the drama certainly isn’t ending, as she teased that Emily’s life will take an “unexpected twist,” with both a Roman holiday and an ultimatum.

“Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs,” she stated.

There was some big reveals last season after Camille left Gabriel at the alter, despite supposedly being pregnant with his baby. Show creator Darren Starr told Entertainment Tonight that said pregnancy isn’t going away anytime soon, and will be a huge plot point:

“It’s very clear in Season 3 that it’s a big dream of [Gabriel’s]. He wants to be a father and I think he was excited and is excited about the idea of fatherhood, but you know, our show doesn’t move that quickly. One season really covers a couple months… We’ve had three seasons and maybe six months of actual time [have passed], so I’m not sure we’re going to actually see a baby in season 4. But I think that we’re going to have to deal with the prospect of the baby.”

As for Alfie, who left Emily after discovering he feelings for Gabriel, it turns out he isn’t gone for good. As stated by Starr, “Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other… Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts.”

That’s everything we know about Emily in Paris Season 4. We’ll update this page upon further announcements, and in the meantime, you can check out our Netflix hubs below:

