Young Sheldon Season 7 is now streaming in one location sooner than expected

Who’s ready to relive George’s death? Probably no one, but for one international territory, Young Sheldon Season 7 is streaming six months earlier than first thought.

With all the excitement for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage ramping up, it’s easy to forget about the traumatic experience that was Young Sheldon Season 7. George died, Georgie and Mandy got married, and the season finale brought back The Big Bang Theory cameo we’d all been waiting for.

For US fans, this was all excitement that happened months ago – but in the UK, Young Sheldon fans have been waiting patiently to find out exactly how those last 14 episodes went down.

While the UK release date is usually at least six months behind the US, there’s unexpected good news for fans… Young Sheldon Season 7 is now available to stream on Channel 4.

Of course, as any UK viewers will know, there’s a slight catch here. Fans will have to watch episodes with frequent ad breaks, much like US fans did on the CBS app or website.

There’s also another catch – the season isn’t being released all in one go. As of writing, only Season 7 Episode 1 is available to watch, with Episode 2 set to drop on July 28 at 8pm. Based on this, fans can expect a weekly Sunday release for the next few months.

While US fans can rewatch the action on Paramount Plus, there’s still no official word on when Season 7 will be available on Netflix – in any territory. Young Sheldon Season 6 was only released on Netflix UK at the beginning of June.

In the meantime, there’s plenty to be preoccupied with. Currently, all regions can binge Seasons 1-6 of Young Sheldon, alongside all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

On top of this, sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage has just started filming and is set to release weekly on CBS from October 17. We don’t yet know how many episodes will be in the debut season, but storylines will certainly tie into what’s been set up in Season 7.

UK viewers can start watching Young Sheldon Season 7 here.

For more, find out if Young Sheldon Season 8 is going ahead, where Young Sheldon was filmed, and Sheldon Cooper’s entire educational journey.