Young Sheldon has a cast kitted out with children – but is the series appropriate for kids? Here’s what you need to know.

Blink and we’ve missed it, but Young Sheldon isn’t so young anymore. Heading into Season 7, Sheldon Cooper is 14 years old, ready to take on the world of Caltech and beyond.

Sheldon’s siblings have also grown up a lot too, with Missy now recovering from her first heartbreak and Georgie starting a family of his own.

While there are plenty of kids on screen, the jury is out for whether Young Sheldon is appropriate for those watching – here’s everything you need to know.

Is Young Sheldon appropriate for kids?

Young Sheldon is rated TV-PG, meaning it contains material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children.

According to PBS, the definition of a TV-PG rating reads: “Many parents may want to watch it with their younger children. The theme itself may call for parental guidance and/or the program contains one or more of the following: moderate violence (V), some sexual situations (S), infrequent coarse language (L), or some suggestive dialogue (D).”

In the case of Young Sheldon, this would translate to infrequent coarse language and suggestive dialogue, and sexual situations and moderate violence are seldom seen.

However, according to Common Sense Media, parents of Young Sheldon fans are a lot more divided on where the prequel should sit in age ratings.

One feedback form reads: “I watched Young Sheldon and found it very prejudiced towards Christianity. I wonder if others were also offended. I would never disrespect others like this. I don’t think we should encourage our children to make fun of anyone because of their religion.”

Another disagrees: “It’s a comedic show, which tackles real life problems in the 1980s. None of the characters are perfect, but great messages are brought across by their growth over the series. I have personally learned a lot from this series. There are mentions of sex, violence, drinking, and smoking, however, the series presents this in an educational way that expresses how these things can be balanced with safety. I definitely recommend this show for families, it’s a great way to help your family address real-life problems that others suffer from in a safe environment.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.