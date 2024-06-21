Netflix adds the saddest movie of the 21st century, and fans have one warning

Grab your tissues – the saddest film in the last 24 years, Aftersun, has just hit Netflix, and fans are warning anyone who watches it that they’re set for heartbreak.

Some of the best movies of all time are absolute sob fests, from Titanic to Grave of the Fireflies. Now, there’s a new film that’s joining the ranks, and it’s available to stream on Netflix.

Released back in 2022, coming-of-age drama Aftersun follows Sophie (Frankie Corio) on holiday with her estranged dad Calum (Paul Mescal). Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood, while Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Article continues after ad

As the two bond, the reasons to buy more packs of Kleenex increase, leaving viewers in pieces as the pair begin to bond again in 1990s Turkey. However, fans have a word of warning — if you do decide to watch it, good luck.

Article continues after ad

“Good luck to all watching,” one fan tweeted, with a second agreeing “Some unaware Netflix subscribers gonna see it under ‘summer movie’ category, click play, and have their lives ruined.”

A third weighed in “Go ruin your life. I dare you. I’ll also never hear Losing My Religion by REM the same ever again.”

“This is such a cute, fun summer movie. Perfect to just put on and enjoy with the fam. It won’t absolutely destroy you emotionally in any way, lol, I promise. Plz watch it,” a fourth sarcastically stated.

Article continues after ad

The new Netflix movie had a sadness that sneaks up on you, with Calum’s challenging circumstances and mental health dawning more and more on Sophie until she leaves him at the airport.

There’s also an ambiguous ending that could be interpreted in multiple ways – yet the most likely outcome is the obvious choice, which also happens to be the most heart-wrenching.

Article continues after ad

It’s not too surprising that Aftersun packs such an emotional punch, as the plot is closely based on director Charlotte Wells’ real life. Speaking to The Guardian, she explained “It’s funny hearing people describe it as my memory because that it truly is not. The events that were in the script that were closely based on a conversation or an interaction – many of them aren’t in the final film.

Article continues after ad

“I think that’s because I am keen to serve the film and not my own past and whatever I’m exorcising with my own past is still the core of the film. The emotion of the film and the grief expressed is mine.”

Aftersun is now available to stream on Netflix. Catch up with new movies and new TV shows streaming this month. You can also find the best true crime documentaries to balance out the tears.