Netflix’s Pluto: ending explained

Now Netflix’s Pluto is over, let’s unpack this sci-fi murder mystery and discover how Atom really saves the world.

Netflix’s Pluto is perhaps the best sci-fi anime of 2023. And it’s no surprise. Considering it’s an adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s critically acclaimed, incredibly popular manga of the same name.

All eight episodes of the mini-series debuted exclusively on Netflix on October 23, meaning that fans have had plenty of time to watch and rewatch the show. But it also means that you might have some unanswered questions about its ending.

Article continues after ad

From who really started the robot war to what happened during the final battle, we break down what actually happened in Pluto’s extraordinary conclusion.

Article continues after ad

Warning: This article contains significant spoilers if you haven’t already watched Netflix’s Pluto.

Netflix’s Pluto plot

Netflix’s anime Pluto is essentially an adaptation of an adaptation. Naoki Urasawa, the legendary author behind Monster, decided to put a dark spin on Osamu Tezuka’s beloved series, Astro Boy. From there he created the manga Pluto, now it’s a hit new Netflix series.

Article continues after ad

Its story follows an AI detective named Gesicht as he uncovers the identity of a serial killer targeting the seven most advanced robots in the world – including Astro Boy himself – to become the ultimate machine life-form.

As Geischt races against time to protect the remaining super-robots from impending doom, the series delves into real-life themes of human psychology, including oppression, racism and the sci-fi prospect of machines experiencing emotion.

Article continues after ad

Now we’ve got the plot out of the way, let’s take a look at the events that unfolded during Pluto’s final episode.

Article continues after ad

Why were Detective Geischt’s memories erased?

Netflix

The anime immerses viewers in a futuristic version of Earth where advanced robots coexist harmoniously with humans. These robots lead lives in the same way as their human counterparts, forming relationships, experiencing emotions, and adhering to societal norms. Yet, a single, rule sets them apart: under no circumstances, without exception, can a robot harm a human.

Enter Geischt, Europol’s top detective robot. His world unravels when a serial killer emerges, targeting the world’s most advanced robots, including the protagonist, Atom, and the human scientists who championed their rights.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Without giving too much away, while investigating the murders, Geischt begins to have haunting visions that hint at tampered memories. As the episodes progress, a dark revelation emerges. During the 39th Central Asian War, Geischt violated the sacred rule by taking human lives. In an effort to shield him from the consequences, his creators erased his memories.

Who is Pluto?

In the final episodes, we finally discover the long-sought identity of the serial killer Detective Geischt has been pursuing, and it turns out to be none other than Pluto.

Article continues after ad

Professor Abullah created Pluto, a super-robot, and instilled it with the hate-filled memories of his son, Sahad, who died during the war. The integration of Sahad’s memories into Pluto ignited an unrelenting rage against the world, targeting both robots and humans, ultimately transforming Pluto into a merciless killing machine. In a peculiar twist, Pluto’s origin story bears a dark resemblance to Atom’s own beginnings.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Who is Bora in Netflix’s Pluto?

Pluto isn’t the only vengeful murderer in the Pluto universe. Abullah created another AI robot called Bora. Originally he was supposed to be used for good and save the earth. However, just like Star War’s Anakin and the Jedi, he ended up almost destroying it.

Article continues after ad

Abullah was filled with rage after his family died during the 39th Asian war. Years later, his dying wish was that Dr Tenma would place his brain’s memory chip into the AI robot they’d created. But it had the surprising result of filling Bora with the rage, grief and sorrow that had tormented Abullah during his life.

Article continues after ad

Bora was one of the most powerful robots in the world. He was so powerful that he was capable of destroying the entire planet, and intent on succeeding. Using his memories from Abullah, Bora planned to take advantage of a volcanic eruption and use an anti-proton bomb to trigger a doomsday event.

Article continues after ad

Does Atom save the earth?

As the series draws to a close, Atom emerges as the last remaining robot with the power to stop Bora, but he faces a huge obstacle in the form of Pluto.

In an epic showdown between these two AI robots, Atom harnesses his deep-seated rage, fueled by the loss of his robot friends, to overpower Pluto. However, as he’s on the verge of delivering the final blow, the memory of Detective Geischt’s last words about the perils of hatred and anger compels him to spare Pluto’s life. This act of mercy leads to Pluto’s restoration to his original self, freeing him from the dark memories that had driven him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With one problem resolved, Atom confronts Bora. In the conclusion of ‘Pluto,’ we witness Atom’s attempts to appeal to Bora’s humanity. Yet, unlike Pluto, Bora proves unyielding in his ways, prompting Atom to take it upon himself to disable the bomb.

With the reformed Pluto by his side, Atom withstands the intense heat of the volcano long enough to successfully disarm the bomb. However, Bora proves even more formidable than Atom anticipated, leading Pluto to make the ultimate sacrifice to save Atom’s life and neutralize the threat.

Article continues after ad

Who is the killer bear robot?

Netflix

Pluto’s season finale packs a punch with several major revelations, as hinted in the spoilers above. But one of the most significant revelations harks back to the original question: who was behind the plot to eliminate the world’s most powerful robots? Was it Pluto? Was it Abullah? The answer is no.

Article continues after ad

In the final episode, we discover that the true mastermind orchestrating the disastrous events in Pluto is none other than the President of Thracia, and a sinister (but cuddly) robot teddy bear.

Article continues after ad

At this point, you might be wondering why. Besides the typical thirst for world domination, Netflix’s ‘Pluto’ doesn’t delve into the backstory of this malevolent bear or what drove him to seek ultimate power. However, you’re in luck, as the manga offers several clues. Based on the source material, it’s revealed that the bear is Dr. Roosevelt – a supercomputer and advisor to the President of Thracia, disguised as an innocent teddy bear. His manipulations played a pivotal role in triggering the 39th Asian war, the creation of Bora, and Pluto’s initial mission to eliminate the world’s seven most advanced robots, along with anyone capable of uncovering the truth.

Article continues after ad

As Netflix’s ‘Pluto’ draws to a close, it offers a poignant exploration of the intricate aftermath of war, delving into themes of anger, hatred, and vengeance. The series unravels the importance of forgiveness and mirrors real-world conflicts driven by miscommunication to deliver a compelling message about the value of compassion in a world marked by violence. So, don’t miss the opportunity to watch ‘Pluto’ on Netflix today.

Article continues after ad

Why not check out our other anime coverage below?