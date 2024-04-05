What is The Tearsmith about? Netflix movie explained

What is The Tearsmith about? Netflix movie explainedNetflix
The Tearsmith, a young adult romance movie based on the book of the same name, is on Netflix now — so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.
Then there’s The Tearsmith, a book adaptation that has Netflix fans talking. With the movie out now, here’s everything you need to know.
What is The Tearsmith about?
Adapted from the novel of the same name by Erin Doom and directed by Alessandro Genovesi, The Tearsmith is an Italian-language romance movie about Nica and Rigel, two orphans with dark pasts who are drawn to each other.
Check out the trailer below:
The title refers to a legend told at the orphanage, known as the “Grave”, whereby a mysterious craftsman named the Tearsmith creates people’s fears and anxieties. But, as is stated by Netflix, Nica is 17 now and so it’s time for her to leave fairytales in the past.
In The Tearsmith, Nica’s dream is about to come true, as she’s set to be adopted by Anna and Norman Milligan. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, as the couple also take in a mysterious orphan named Rigel, who is hostile towards Nica.
As the film progresses, we learn more about how their pasts are intertwined, as are their presents. No matter how much they try to fight it, they can’t help but be drawn to each other. Will love prevail? That’s for you to find out.
The Tearsmith cast: Who’s in it?
The Tearsmith cast sees Simone Baldasseroni play Rigel and Caterina Ferioli portray Nica.
Other cast members include:
- Alessandro Bedetti as Lionel
- Nicky Passarella as Billie
- Roberta Rovelli as Anna
- Orlando Cinque as Norman
- Sabrina Paravicini as Margaret
- Eco Andriolo as Adeline
- Sveva Romana Candelletta as Miki
Baldasseroni is both an actor and singer, known for making rap-pop music under the stage name Biondo. For Ferioli, this is her first major acting role.
Is The Tearsmith worth watching?
While The Tearsmith has received a 62% Rotten Tomatoes score from audiences, the Netflix movie has mixed reviews.
Decider states that it will be a “skip it” for some, writing: “In The Tearsmith, there are fleeting moments of real chemistry between our youthful romance-havers. It’s a lot of slow burn! And aching looks in the crush’s direction… Alas, a few of the pieces in The Tearsmith don’t really fit together.”
But Why Tho? added: “There are things about this movie that absolutely deserve to work. And perhaps with greater care, they may have. But with no redeeming qualities, one can only hope that these clearly passionate teenage actors get more chances to participate in projects worthy of their time.”
Not everyone hated the movie, however, with one viewer writing, “This film has a unique concept in depicting the life journey of two people,” and another saying, “The movie was great, a little fast but really good.”
The Tearsmith is on Netflix now.