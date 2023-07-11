Love at First Sight: Release date, cast, plot & more

Love at First Sight is the newest young adult romance movie from Netflix, so here’s everything we know about it so far, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

After the popularity of the To All the Boys I loved Before and XO Kitty, Netflix has made a name for itself in young adult romantic comedies. And now they’re back with a new one, that being Love at First Sight.

This film is packed with talent, both old and new, and seems set on telling a charming, romantic story.

But when will the new movie premiere, and what is it about? Well, read on, as here’s everything we know so far.

Love at First Sight will premiere on Netflix on September 15, 2023.

Filming, which took place primarily in the UK during early 2021, has long since finished on the project. It has now been in post-production ever since.

The movie is coming from Ace Entertainment, who has brought a bunch of projects for Netflix, including To All The Boys, XO, Kitty, and Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

Love at First Sight cast: Who is in the movie?

The major cast for the movie includes but is not limited to:

Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley

Ben Hardy as Oliver

Jameela Jamil as the narrator

Rob Delaney in an unnamed role

Dexter Fletcher as Val

Sally Phillips as Tessa Jones

David Rubin as Dr. Harrison Doyle

Tom Taylor as Luther Jones

Jessica Ransom as Bridesmaid Bertie

Ibinabo Jack as Bridesmaid Shanti

As for behind the camera, Katie Lovejoy is writing the screenplay adaptation, Vanessa Caswill is directing, and and the executive producers include Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Mark Lane, and Haley Lu Richardson.

Love at First Sight trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, an official trailer was released for the movie on July 10, which you can check out below:

Love At First Sight plot: What is the movie about?

The Netflix synopsis is as such: “Strangers Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London, but is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds.”

The film is actually based on the 2011 novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith. GoodReads explains the book as such:

“Today should be one of the worst days of seventeen-year-old Hadley Sullivan’s life. Having missed her flight, she’s stuck at JFK airport and late to her father’s second wedding, which is taking place in London and involves a soon-to-be stepmother Hadley’s never even met. Then she meets the perfect boy in the airport’s cramped waiting area. His name is Oliver, he’s British, and he’s sitting in her row. “A long night on the plane passes in the blink of an eye, and Hadley and Oliver lose track of each other in the airport chaos upon arrival. Can fate intervene to bring them together once more? “Quirks of timing play out in this romantic and cinematic novel about family connections, second chances, and first loves. Set over a twenty-four-hour-period, Hadley and Oliver’s story will make you believe that true love finds you when you’re least expecting it.”

That's everything we know about Love at First Sight for now.

