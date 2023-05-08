A new sci-fi series with ecological themes launches on Sky in the UK this week – here’s what the show is about, plus who is in it.

The Swarm is the most expensive production in German TV history. The high-concept series cost a whopping €40 million, all of which is up there on the screen.

But The Swarm received critical acclaim when the first three episodes screened out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival in February, before launching on ZDF in Germany in March, where it was watched by in excess of 10 million viewers per episode.

Now UK audiences will get to see what all the fuss is about, with The Swarm debuting on Sky Sci-Fi this Wednesday (May 10, 2023).

What happens in The Swarm? Eco-thriller explained

The Swarm is based on the bestselling Frank Schätzing novel of the same name, which was published in 2004. Here’s the official synopsis, via Cineuopa:

“In The Swarm, humanity is struggling against an unknown swarm intelligence that lives in the depths of the sea. Its natural habitat is being threatened by mankind’s reckless behaviour towards the oceans. So it strikes back, putting human life in jeopardy. The fate of the world’s entire population is in the hands of a small group of scientists.”

Screenwriters responsible for adapting the novel include Steven Lally (Strike Back), Marissa Lestrade (Deep State), and Michael A Walker (Young Wallander). All of whom consulted ocean explorers and deep sea researchers to make sure the science in the show is accurate.

The Swarm cast: Actors and characters

The Swarm features a truly international ensemble, with the main cast – plus who they play – as follows:

Cécile de France as Dr. Cécile Roche

Alexander Karim as Dr. Sigur Johanson

Leonie Benesch as Charlie Wagner

Joshua Odjick as Leon Anawak

Takuya Mimura as Aito Mifune

Krista Kosonen as Tina Lund

Rosabell Laurnetu Sellers as Alicia Delaware

Barbara Sukowa as Prof. Katharina Lehmann

Where can you watch The Swarm?

If you aren’t in Germany or the UK, The Swarm will release elsewhere throughout 2023, with Variety listing international broadcasters as follows:

Spain: Movistar+

Japan: Hulu

Italy: RAU

France: France Televisions

Switzerland: SRF

Meanwhile, Viaplay Group has the show in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

But before then, The Swarm hits Sky this Wednesday (May 10). For more TV and movies coverage, check out the below previews…

