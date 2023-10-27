What happened to Mike’s brother Garrett in Five Nights at Freddy’s?

A troubled security guard is having a hard time raising his little sister and dealing with his past. Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) looks for answers about his younger brother’s, Garrett, kidnapping and disappearance that happened years ago in Five Nights at Freddy’s.

As a young boy, he and his family went on a normal camping trip. Amid the laughter and good times, his mother asks him to watch over his brother while she goes off to get something. The once wholesome family will soon be anything but.

While following after his brother, he disappears. The last memory Mike has about Garrett is seeing him in the back of an unknown car, with an unknown man, and holding a red airplane toy. Years later, his mother dies and his father is no longer in the picture.

Now caring for his sister Abby (Piper Rubio), Mike uses Dream Theory to try and find clues he’s convinced are stored away in his memory. But Five Nights at Freddy’s proves Mike’s past and Garrett’s are more complicated. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Mike learns Garrett is connected to an incident in the 80s

As Mike works and learns the truth about Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, he learns the shocking truth that Garrett was one of William Aftor’s victims.

Using Dream Theory, Mike is able to return back to the day Garrett was taken while working at Freddy’s. But his memories don’t reveal any new information about the person that took his little brother. But he does meet the ghosts of children who promise to help him. Mike had already learned from Vanessa, the local cop, that Freddy’s shut down after a series of child kidnappings – children they never found.

By the final day at Freddy’s, all hell breaks loose when Mike learns the animatronics want to turn Abby into one of them and keep her forever. But the real issue is when Vanessa reveals to him why she doesn’t want to help him and how she knows so much about Freddy’s.

So fearful, Mike questions why. Showing him a photo of her outside Freddy’s and with a man wearing a Spring Bonnie animatronic suit, she reveals her father was the original creator. She’s also holding a red airplane toy in the photo – the same one Mike remembers Garrett holding the day he was taken.

Putting the pieces together, Vanessa comes clean that her father is a serial killer who took those children back in the 80s and murdered them. The killer? William Afton.

Five Nights at Freddy’s reveals Garrett was one of his victims. But there’s a bit of an unanswered question. What happened to Garrett after he was kidnapped? Vanessa explains to Mike that the police never found the other children’s bodies because her father shoved them inside the animatronics. But in Mike’s dreams, Garrett doesn’t appear with the other children. Could it be that Afton buried his body somewhere else? The movie doesn’t make it very clear.

At the end of the movie, Afton is revealed to be Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard). Remember him? He’s Mike’s career counselor who gave him the job. Fans may have noticed his change in demeanor when realizing Mike’s last name. It’s because he remembered kidnapping Garrett.

