Five Nights at Freddy’s takes fans inside the real Freddy Fazbear’s – but does the movie have a post-credits scene?

The hit video game series, first launched back in 2014, is now getting the movie adaptation treatment and heading to the biggest screen of all.

Five Nights at Freddy’s synopsis reads: “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Article continues after ad

With game creator Scott Cawthon involved in making the movie’s screenplay, Easter eggs are sure to be in abundance – but does Five Nights at Freddy’s have a post-credits scene? Warning – spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Does Five Nights at Freddy’s have a post-credits scene?

Yes – Five Nights at Freddy’s does have a post-credits scene.

As the end credits begin to roll, the screen cuts to a sleeping taxi driver. Fans have already been introduced to him earlier on, having picked up Abby (Piper Rubio) and a seemingly ‘Golden Freddy’ outside Mike’s (Josh Hutcherson) house.

Article continues after ad

The taxi driver is played by none other than Cory Kenshin, who is better known by his YouTube alias CoryxKenshin. Cory’s Five Nights at Freddy’s content is considered to be one of the reasons why the game series gained as much popularity as it did.

While Cory’s taxi driver wakes up from a nap at the steering wheel, he turns to his right and immediately jumps out of his skin. Balloon Boy – a character first introduced in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – is waiting for him on the passenger seat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s about?

The film’s official synopsis reads: “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Though the basic plot structure follows through from most of the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game, different details and plot points have been taken from different games.

Alongside the post-credits scene, director Emma Tammi says fans should watch Five Nights at Freddy’s more than once to pick up all of the details.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Dexerto, Tammi stated: “Oh yeah, there’s a ton in there, and I think a lot will be seen on first view, especially for fans who are so familiar with the world. Some cameos. I think there will be some immediate recognition.

Article continues after ad

“However, there’s a lot buried in there too. So I think for the fans that want to watch it more than once, or eventually maybe on their TVs at home, it’ll be a fun thing to keep discovering new details.”

Article continues after ad

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.