On the same day the air date for Yellowstone’s final episodes has been revealed, two new spinoffs have also been announced.

Since launching on the Paramount Network in 2018, Yellowstone – a western neo-noir about criminal ranch owners in Montana – has been little short of a phenomenon, and is now pretty much the most successful TV show on the planet.

Buoyed by that success, Paramount, producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and creator Tyler Sheridan crafted a series of spinoffs, including 1883, and 1923.

With Yellowstone now drawing to a close, they’ve announced two more shows set in different time periods.

Two new Yellowstone spinoffs announced

The new Yellowstone spinoffs will be period piece 1944, meaning events will play out at the tail-end of WWII. Alongside this is a contemporary show titled 2024.

Speaking of these plans, Chris McCarthy – President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios – said: “Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started.”

“On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

As for how the modern series might connect to the equally contemporary Yellowstone, Variety claims that an individual with knowledge of the plan says 2024 “will feature new cast members and locations with some crossover characters as well.”

The series will apparently air after Yellowstone ends, which we now know will likely happen in January 2025, thanks to news that the final episodes of Season 5 will start airing in November 2024.

