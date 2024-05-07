Yellowstone fans are fed up after worrying Season 5 update

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 still hasn’t got off the ground, and it’s making fans wonder if we’re going to get more of the Duttons at all.

There’s many questions that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is set to answer, but if it never arrives, then fans of Taylor Sheridan’s show will never get closure. What will become of John Dutton post-Costner? What happened to the cowboys who were headed to Texas? And will the Yellowstone ranch remain in the hands of the Dutton family?

The road to the final installment of the Western drama has been long and slow, and fans are starting to get irritated, resulting in the one thing no TV show wants. They’re becoming disinterested, with the gap between Part 1 and Part 2 growing ever larger.

But the thing that stings even more is that when it comes to Season 5 Part 2, the only updates are no updates. With the final Yellowstone episodes due to arrive in November 2024, production is still yet to commence. No filming dates have been announced, and there’s been no mention of returning to work from the cast.

Because of this, some fans have grown weary of the wait, and have come to believe that the final half of the finale season isn’t coming at all, and even if it did, they’ve lost all interest in watching it.

As one Reddit user wrote: “Does anyone besides me not care if they have another season? It’s been so long, I’ve forgotten the storylines and straight-up don’t care anymore.”

Others were quick to chime-in, sharing the same sentiment that the show has now gone off their radar.

“I don’t care if it comes back. If it does, I’ll watch it, but I won’t be paying to see it,” said another user. One added: “I stopped caring the moment I was done with 5 Part 1. It was trash.”

“I had completely forgotten about this show until just now,” said another.

One comment said: “Yeah they say absence makes the heart grow fonder but after this long I really don’t care. I probably won’t watch it but might read a synopsis if I’m curious.”

The fate of Yellowstone is a sad one, indeed. From standing as one of the most-watched cable shows in 2022 to the subject of alleged feuds and canceled seasons, it’s been a long fall for Taylor Sheridan’s small screen masterpiece. Whether even Yellowstone’s most loyal fans will be ready and willing to tune in come November remains to be seen.

