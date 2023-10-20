Trolls 3 soundtrack: All songs

Our favorite singing animated characters are back – and this time, there’s a blast from the 1990s past. Here’s everything you need to know about the Trolls 3 soundtrack.

When it comes to kids and parents finding musical common ground, the jukebox feel to any Trolls film is a great way to keep everyone happy at once.

As per Trolls Band Together’s synopsis, “Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.”

With boyband hype about to kick into third gear all over again, here’s a full rundown of the soundtrack featured in Trolls 3.

Trolls 3 soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for Trolls 3 is listed below:

‘Better Place’ by *NSYNC Lyrics

‘Perfect’ by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan Lyrics

‘Let’s Get Married’ by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches Lyrics

‘Watch Me Work’ by Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Lyrics

‘Vacay Island’ by Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor Lyrics

‘BroZone’s Back’ by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick Lyrics

‘Lonely People’ by Troye Sivan Lyrics

‘Hustle Dimension’ by Joseph Shirley Lyrics

‘It Takes Two’ by Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi Lyrics

‘Mount Rageous’ by Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Lyrics

‘Better Place (Family Harmony)’ by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello Lyrics‘Better Place (Family Harmony) by Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello Lyrics

‘Better Place (Reunion)’ by *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi Lyrics

‘Family’ by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan Lyrics

‘9 to 5’ by Zosia Mamet Lyrics

The film’s soundtrack sees the much-anticipated reunion of ’90s boyband *NSYNC, which Justin Timberlake was a key member of. Their reunion single, Better Place, was released on September 29, 2023.

Theodore Shapiro also returns to compose the score for Trolls 3, after previously leading music for Trolls World Tour. We’ll keep this page updated with full score details as they come in.

Trolls 3 soundtrack streaming and vinyl

You can stream all of the songs in the Trolls 3 soundtrack on Spotify and other platforms now.

Clean Music has also made a playlist inspired by music featured in the film, which you can listen to here.

As for any vinyl release, we don’t have any details yet – but we’ll keep this space updated as soon as we know more.

Trolls Band Together is in U.K. cinemas from October 20 and in U.S. theaters from November 17. Check out more of our TV and movie coverage below:

