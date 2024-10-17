Agatha All Along just revealed who really got Wanda Maximoff killed

Agatha All Along Episode 6 took us off the Witches Road and down memory lane to fill us in on Billy Maximoff’s (or should we say Billy Kaplan’s) tragic backstory, but that wasn’t the only dark reveal.

While we watched Kaplan become Maximoff, we saw who marked Billy with the magical sigil that prevented him from telling anyone who he was.

Basically, when he was still Billy Kaplan, he visited Lilia, who told him his fortune and slipped the sigil into his pocket for reasons that honestly aren’t entirely clear.

Article continues after ad

Yet while this seems innocent enough, Lilia’s actions might have had huge ramifications not just for Earth-616 but also for the entire Marvel Multiverse.

It was Lilia all along…

Disney+

You see, it seems that not only did the sigil prevent Billy from telling anyone who he is, but it also stopped other witches from sensing him. As Agatha puts it when Billy destroys the talisman bearing the sigil, “Every witch with a beating heart can hear you now.”

Article continues after ad

Presumably, then, while he was under the influence of Lilia’s magic, he was undetectable by other magic users. How do we know that? Well, we don’t know exactly, but you don’t have to be the Sorcerer Supreme to work it out based on the actions of one very powerful witch who would have given everything to meet Billy.

Article continues after ad

We’re talking, of course, about the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff. Wanda literally tore the multiverse in two while looking for her beloved sons, so it seems strange that a witch that powerful – who could detect her children in the vastness of the infinite possibility represented by the multiverse – wouldn’t be able to find one of her kids when he was literally one town over from Westiview.

Lilia killed the Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios

It seems likely then, unless Wanda’s just rubbish at scrying, that it was the sigil obscuring Billy from Wanda’s third eye or whatever mumbo jumbo the witches use to find people. If that is true, though, it presents one horrifying conclusion: Lilia is why Wanda is dead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After all, Wanda died at Wundergore because she was so desperate to find her children. So desperate, she turned to the Darkhold and its power and threatened to destroy not just Earth-616 but all the other universes she visited as well. Lilia is the reason for all of that carnage and chaos.

Had she not put the sigil on Billy, Wanda might have found her son. And although they’d still be missing Tommy, presumably, having one of her kids by her side would have prevented Wanda from going down the dark path she chose. After all, Billy seems pretty sure the Witches Road can bring back Tommy; who’s to say they wouldn’t have walked the road together as a family in the hope of restoring their missing kin?

Article continues after ad

Or maybe the Darkhold already had its tendrils in Wanda by that point, and even her son couldn’t have saved her from the wicked path she walked? What do you think? Did Lilia unwittingly kill Wanda? Or was the Scarlet Witch doomed from the moment she opened Agatha’s foul book?

Article continues after ad

If you’re enjoying the adventures of Agatha Harkness as much as we are you need to check out our list of Agatha All Along Easter eggs. That’s not all thiugh, we’ve also got a list of the best superhero TV shows and ranked all the MCU movies as well. But wait there’s more, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about all the upcoming Marvel movies including Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, and Spider-Man 4.