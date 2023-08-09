Gran Turismo true story: How accurate is the movie?

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the gamer who became a racer – but how accurate is the movie, and does it make any changes to his career?

The new movie claims to be “based on the true story of an impossible dream” – a big claim indeed, and one the film manages to live up to. We start with Jann (played by Archie Madekwe) playing in the lower leagues of his bedroom, splashing his part-time-job cash on flashy steering peripherals to up his game on the virtual track.

Soon, an opportunity presents itself thanks to Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), who convinces Nissan and PlayStation to launch an exciting new venture: the GT Academy, aimed at finding the best sim racer on the planet and pitting them against real racecar drivers.

Yes, it functions mostly as an immersive, thrilling advert for the game (check out our review here) but the story is rather extraordinary, so you may be wondering: is it actually true? Here’s what you need to know. Spoilers to follow…

Gran Turismo true story explained

Below, we’ve picked apart and fact-checked moments and characters in the Gran Turismo movie. We’ll say this: some of it is pretty bang on, but there are notable made-up additions and timeline changes that have already been the subject of controversy.

Jack Salter isn’t a real person

David Harbour plays Jack Salter, a gruff failed racer who’s enlisted by Danny Moore to run the GT Academy. However, he’s not even a real person – he’s a fictional creation.

It seems he’s somewhat inspired by Gavin Gough, an NLP and sports hypnosis practitioner whom Mardenborough met at the academy. “The ripple effect of that conversation was significant. During day 5 of GTAcademy Gav flicked a switch within me sat down at Silverstone. My performance then skyrocketed,” the real Mardenborough tweeted.

Harbour isn’t bothered by the accuracy of the movie. “Our narrative has its own particular arc to it, its own particular style and its own particular undercurrents of what this guy is doing and who he is. I feel like when you talk to real people, you don’t get as powerful an arc,” he told Digital Spy.

“Our lives don’t necessarily add up the way a character’s life does. Sometimes they’re tragic in their unpredictable nonsense as opposed to their beautiful poetic edge to them. I don’t find that real research as useful as my own personal work.”

Danny Moore isn’t a real person

Orlando Bloom’s Danny Moore isn’t a real person – but he is directly inspired by Darren Cox, the founder of the GT Academy.

In the movie, we meet Bloom’s character as a Nissan marketing executive who pitches the GT Academy to the board. They give it the green light and it’s ready to recruit racers within what seems like a week, but in reality, Cox pitched it in 2005 and it it took three years for the idea to be implemented.

Jann Mardenborough wasn’t the first winner of the GT Academy

Gran Turismo positions Jann Mardenborough as the first racer to win the GT Academy… but this isn’t true.

It was founded in 2008, and Lucas Ordóñez was the first graduate. The competition didn’t return until 2010, in which Jordan Tresson emerged as the winner. Mardenborough entered and won in 2011.

Qualifying for the GT Academy

In the movie, Jann Mardenborough finds out he’s eligible to enter the initial qualifying stage for the GT Academy due to his track times – but it was a bit different in real life.

While there were slight changes across its eight-year run, the process was made up of four phases. Firstly, anyone could qualify after downloading a free update and trying to set the fastest lap time possible in four consecutive rounds in Gran Turismo 6 on PS3. Nissan and PlayStation also hosted live events for the qualifying rounds so people could compete at gaming cafes and motorsport conventions, and these winners earned a spot in the finals.

Next, competitors who made it to the national finals competed in Gran Turismo 6 time trials, as well as undergoing several tests of their actual driving ability, personality, physical fitness, and general health.

Those winners were then selected for the race camp, similar to what you see in the movie. There, they were assessed on and off the track and whittled down to a smaller group that went head-to-head in a final race to determine the winner.

Only the winner would progress to the fourth phase: Nissan’s Driver Development Programme, where they’d take on 2-4 months of training and several order races in order to qualify for an international racing license.

Jann Mardenborough did come third at Le Mans

The movie closes with Jann Mardenborough and his sim-racing team placing third at Le Mans – and this actually happened… well, mostly.

In 2013, Mardenborough competed in Le Mans alongside early GT Academy winner Lucas Ordóñez and Michael Krumm, a German professional racer. The latter driver doesn’t have any connection to the GT Academy.

They also weren’t racing for Team Nissan – they were part of Greaves Motorsport.

Jann Mardenborough’s Nürburgring crash

The Gran Turismo includes Mardenborough’s horror crash at the Nürburgring, in which a spectator was killed. This accident itself is accurate – but it took place at a completely different time.

In the film, Mardenborough takes place in a race at the notorious German track as he’s trying to get his license. His car becomes airborne on the Flugplatz, meaning airfield – due to how easily cars’ front-ends can lift off the track. He wakes up in hospital, where he’s told the “freak accident” led to the death of a spectator.

Understandably, it rocks his confidence and makes him wonder whether he’ll ever be mentally and physically capable of racing again. Jack Salter takes him back to the scene of the crash and forces him to confront his guilt, giving him the confidence to move past the incident and compete at Le Mans.

In real life, this accident rocked the Nürburgring in 2015 – two years after he came third at Le Mans. Critics have slammed the movie for this rearrangement of the timeline, accusing the filmmakers of exploiting a tragedy to give the movie’s story more weight.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the real-life Mardenborough spoke about the crash’s inclusion in the film, believing it would have been a “disservice to the audience” if it wasn’t shown.

“I made sure all of us that were with the production — the producers, Jason the scriptwriter — that that was how it went down. Because it needed to be correct, because somebody lost their life in this accident. And the movie does a great job of that,” he said.

“It shows as well the deep dark moments of my life when I was in the hospital by myself. You know, the mental aspects to such an event, and in life as well. What can happen, how you can get out of that, how can you rebound and achieve something — achieve greatness — off the back of that. And so it had to be in there.”

Gran Turismo is in UK cinemas now. You can check out our guide to the movie’s cast and characters here, our review here, and how to watch it here.