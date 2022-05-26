The Mandalorian Season 3 finally gets 2023 release date

Season 3 of the hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian has been announced along with a release date that isn’t too far away.

The Mandalorian has become beloved by Star Wars fans for both delivering on an incredible Star Wars story, as well as bringing us the wonder that is Grogu AKA Baby Yoda.

Season 2 of the show, released in October 2020, was one of the most popular series on all of streaming service Disney+, leaving fans wondering when we’d see Mando again.

Now, fans of the series won’t have to wait too much longer as showrunner John Favreau has announced a release date.

The Mandalorian Season 3 release date confirmed

During Star Wars Celebration, Favreau announced The Mandalorian Season 3 will release in February 2023.

The early 2023 window means that there will have been nearly three years between Seasons 2 and 3 releasing.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7

No mention of plot elements was added in the announcement outside of the release date, but expect Mando and Grogu’s story to pick up exactly where it left off.

The show will continue to stream on Disney+, where it first exploded in popularity back in 2019.