The Mandalorian Season 4 is rumored to be a movie

While The Mandalorian just wrapped up its third season, fans are getting hyped that the next chapter could be heading for the big screen.

The Star Wars universe may be grand in scale, but one of the more recent shining stars from its cannon is undoubtedly The Mandalorian.

Premiering in 2019, the series followed the titular Mandalorian, also known as Din Djarin, who is known as a lone bounty hunter, but gets caught up in a job when he’s tasked to retrieve the child Grogu to turn into Imperial forces but instead decides to protect the infant and bring him back to his people.

The series was a massive success with fans with three explosive seasons and an Ahsoka spin-off, but no one knew when Season 4 would occur and it seems like the fourth installment could be featured on a bigger screen.

The Mandalorian Season 4 could be coming to a theater near you

During an episode of The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, Sneider rehashed an old Star Wars rumor that he had under his belt and seemed to give it more legitimacy.

“It looks like the next chapter of The Mandalorian could be heading to the big screen,” Sneider wrote on his website, “I’d been operating under the theory that Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie would be the next Star Wars movie to go before cameras, but I’m now hearing that the odds are in favor of a different project featuring the further adventures of The Mandalorian characters.”

“Could Jon Favreau be behind the camera of this mystery movie? I think that if you search your feelings…you know it to be true.”

The third season of The Mandalorian was incredibly divisive amongst fans as many people didn’t think Grogu should’ve been invovled with the show after he was dropped off at the Jedi Temple.

But, despite the minor fan backlash, there’s still an audience incredibly eager to see how Djarin, Grogu, and the Mandalorian people’s stories play out.

