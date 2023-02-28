What time does The Mandalorian Season 3 come out? Din Djarin and Grogu are back in the third season of the hit Star Wars series – so, when will it come on Disney Plus?

On November 12, 2019, Star Wars changed forever with one shot: the loveable “kid” once affectionately known as Baby Yoda pulling the blanket away from his face inside his little pram.

It may be the best-kept secret in the franchise since The Empire Strikes Back’s iconic Luke Skywalker/Darth Vader reveal, and it instantly made the show a must-watch across the world.

Four years later, and The Mandalorian Season 3 is about to drop – so, here’s what you need to know about its release date and time, and how to watch it.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ on March 1.

There will be eight episodes in total in the third season, but only Episode 1 will be available, with the rest dropping weekly on the streaming platform.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Disney+, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time-zone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu.

“Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 starts streaming on March 1. Check out our other coverage here.