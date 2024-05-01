LEGO’s massive Razor Crest ship from The Mandalorian just hit its lowest-ever price

Star Wars Day is around the corner and, in celebration, Best Buy is offering the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest at a historic all-time low price.

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is one of the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets of all time. That’s not all, though. There’s much more to say about this model that makes it a must-have set.

Billed as the ultimate build for The Mandalorian fans, its huge part count of 6187 pieces is staggering, ensuring that you’ll be spending hours building the set, and the end result is spectacular.

That’s not to mention its sheer size, as it measures 19.5 inches wide and 28 inches long. This will leave even the most experienced LEGO builders in awe. Now with a healthy $133 discount for Best Buy Plus members, this deal is almost too good to miss.

LEGO

Although there have been a few deals on the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest to date, none has been as spectacular as this one. Right now, the Razor Crest is one of the most expensive LEGO sets, so a discount of this caliber is very welcome.

Designed under careful supervision by LEGO Star Wars designers Jens Kronvold Fredericksen and César Carvalhosa, the Razor Crest’s brick-built bodywork remains faithful to the ship as it’s depicted in the show.

Most pieces are finished in grey, with some featuring yellow markings to ensure the aesthetic is accurate. Stickers are also present to complete the look. The model is also equipped with opening hatches at the sides and rear, with authentically designed engines, and landing gear.

The cockpit, which features an array of elements, such as flight controls, is accessed by removing the panel sited above the ship while opening the hydraulic rear hatch reveals the ship’s storage compartment. Removing the engine block provides you with a glimpse of the rest of the interior, which also includes a carbon-freezing chamber, blaster cabinet, and escape pod.

In addition, what makes this kit even more special, is the inclusion of an array of easter eggs. Referencing the series, the latter includes Boba Fett’s armor, Frog Lady’s eggs, and many more.

LEGO

This kit also features five Star Wars characters, you can also recreate scenes from the galaxy far, far away. The set ships with a great selection of minifigures, which include The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil. There are also a small figure of Grogu, replete with a hoverpram, and a buildable Blurgg figure.

Released in September 2022, the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is a collectible kit, which, after being discontinued at the end of 2025, is sure to increase in value, much like several other retired LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets that are still in stock at Amazon. This includes the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, whose price has increased by 134% since it was retired in 2022.

