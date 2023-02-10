The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 ending explained

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 splits an arc into two seasons, but what’s happened so far? And what will this mean for next season?

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a new favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player. The raunchy and violent fantasy series, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, has made an even better impression with its second season.

The official plot for Vox Machina Season 2 reads: “In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again – this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

As we stated in our review for the final episodes of this season, the “attention to character and epic action scenes are sure to get you hyped, and no doubt anyone who watches this ending will be tuned in for Season 3, which has thankfully already been confirmed.” But what actually happens in the ending of Season 2? and what will this mean for Season 3? well, let us explain…

How does The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 end?

Firstly, MAJOR SPOILER WARNING for Season 2 of Vox Machina, obviously. Now, let’s get into it.

Season 2 has focused on the group of mercenaries hunting down vestiges – powerful weapons – in order to stand a chance against the Chroma Conclave, who have begun taking over Tal’Dorei. So far they have three of them, but the dragon they face in this finale, Umbrasyl, is after them the whole time, also hoping to get his claws on the vestiges.

Umbrasyl has also taken Westruun for his own, forcing Grog’s old herd, the Herd of Storms, to collect gold for him and the Conclave. Now that Grog has re-joined his herd, they all group together to fight the dragon, though he is certainly a formidable opponent, with major strength, size, and deadly acid breath.

Vox Machina and the herd attempt to trap the dragon and kill him on the ground, but that doesn’t work for very long. After laying waste to many goliaths, Umbrasyl takes off into the sky, with Grog, now having re-gained his muscles due to the power of friendship in close pursuit.

It should also be mentioned that Vax and Scanlan have gone up the dragon’s rear, in order to stab it on the inside, which also doesn’t work for long. You can watch the ensuing chase below:

The group tracked Umbrasyl down to his lair, and the fight begins again. And despite their newfound abilities – such as Vax’s newfound speed and wings after accepting his position as the Champion of Ravens – for a moment it seems like Vox Machina won’t make it.

They get flung about the cave, and Umbrasyl is able to capture all of the vestiges they have. Grog in particular is badly injured, and as the dragon readies himself to make a final blow, Vox Machina braces for death.

Enter Scanlan. The gnome has gone through an arc this whole series of wanting to run away from danger, along with suddenly having a daughter thrust upon him. He is thrown by his newfound parenthood, especially since his daughter hates him for abandoning her mother.

Scanlan’s aversion to conflict also causes him to butt heads with Vax, who no longer fears death due to his new position. Scanlan doesn’t want to fight the dragon in their injured position, and considers running away when everyone is getting beaten to a pulp.

However, Scanlan holds steady, and when Umbrasyl isn’t looking, he manages to steal one of the vestiges back, With it, he stabs the dragon in the eye, and ultimately slays him.

For a moment, it seems like Scanlan himself dies, and Pike kisses him in grief, saying that she and his daughter would be proud of his sacrifice. However, it turns out that Scanlan was just faking for a joke, and Vox Machina are able to make it home in somewhat one piece.

Vox Machina’s final moments

While Vox Machina wins the battle, they are far from winning the war.

The series ends with a montage of all the major players of Season 2, then it cuts to the team having a celebration in Whitestone. However, as hinted in previous epiosdes, there is a traitor in their midst. And it turns out that it is one of Percy and Cass’ advisors, Yennen, who is actually another dragon, Raishan, in disguise.

At first, Vox Machina expects to battle with her, but she remains in human form, and states that she is coming as an ally. Turns out, she hates Thordak, the leader of the Chroma Conclave, just as much as they do, and she is similarly concerned abut Thordak’s future plans.

The finale scene of the finale is Thordak and another dragon, Vorugal, looking over their gold and discussing the state of the conclave. During which, the camera pans down to reveal that the gold is being used to harbor multiple dragon eggs, which are clearly close to hatching.

What does this mean for Season 3?

Naturally, Season 3 will continue the Chroma Conclave arc from the web series Critical Role which it is based on, so if you’re really wanting to know, check out their streams below:

Though naturally there will be some slight changes, as the series is condensing hundreds of hours of material, so the stream may not accurately portray what’s going to happen.

No doubt the Chroma Conclave will continue to be a problem, since Vox Machina have yet to kill the remaining three dragons. And with those dragon eggs, it seems like there’s going to be a lot more trouble on the way.

But whatever happens, Vox Machina are certainly sure to “F*ck sh*t up!” as they always do.

You can see all of our predictions for Season 3 plotlines here, and you can find out more about behind the scene of Season 3 here.

Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Amazon Prime. To find out more about The Legend of Vox Machina, read here. You can also sign up for Amazon Prime here.