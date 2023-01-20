Will there be a Legend of Vox Machina Season 3?

The Legend of Vox Machina is wowing us with its opening to Season 2, but will there be a Season 3 on the way?

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a new favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player. The raunchy and violent fantasy series, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, has already kicked off its second season with a bang.

The official plot for the series is as follows: “They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.”

We’re really enjoying Season 2 so far – you can read our review for it here – but as there’s plenty of source material left to adapt for the animated series, fans may be wondering: is there going to be a Season 3?

Will The Legend of Vox Machina get a Season 3?

Yes, Season 3 has been confirmed for The Legend of Vox Machina. The show will be produced for Amazon by Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse.

The confirmation was announced back in October, as part of the series’ New York Comic Con panel. The show’s renewal being confirmed quickly is nothing new, as Season 2 was confirmed before the first season had even premiered.

The first season followed Critical Role’s Briarwoods arc, and the second is now following the web series’ Chroma Conclave arc.

So far details about the third season are slim – fans predict that it will follow the Taryon Darrington arc – but it’s likely that the season will premiere sometime next year, and we can expect the same main cast to get behind their mics again. This cast includes Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham and Matthew Mercer.

For now, make sure to check out Season 2, or at least its trailer, which you can watch below:

The Legend of Vox Machina is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. To see when future episodes will drop, check here. As for more Vox Machina content, check here.