What happens to Vex in Legend of Vox Machina? Episode 3’s ending explained

The ending of Episode 3 in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 has left fans stunned and concerned for the wellbeing of Vex’ahlia. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending, as well as what Vex’s fate will be.

The Legend of Vox Machina season two has already started with a bang, with our review rating the first three episodes an impressive 4/5 stars. However, those stars are given through the rollercoaster of emotions that fans are put through as the story descends on the deadly Chroma Conclave.

One of these emotional plots occurs at the end of Episode 3, and it heavily involves ranger Vex’ahlia. What happens to her is heart-breaking, and has gotten fans wondering what will become of her.

Here are all the answers you need, and the heart-breaking ending explained. Of course, SPOILER WARNING!

What happened to Vex in Vox Machina Season 2 Episode 3?

At the episode’s end, Vex is instantly struck down after Percy touches the Deathwalker’s Ward, which kills her instantly.

Amazon Prime Video Vex with her twin brother Vax.

As seen during the Amazon Prime show, Vex and the rest of Vox Machina were told that they must look for the Vestiges of Divergence, which will aid them in their upcoming fight against the Chroma Conclave. The first Vestige they look for is called the Deathwalker’s Ward, a set of armor worn by the Champion of the Raven Queen years before.

Once they find the tomb containing the armor, Percy unlocks a closed tomb, supposedly containing the item that they are looking for. Upon checking the tomb for traps, Vex hesitantly opens the box, while her brother Vax is busy searching underground.

Luckily, there are no traps that release when they open it. However, just as they look into the tomb and Percy reaches to grab the armor, Vex is transported into a touching past vision, reminding her of the imminent threat she’s about to face.

She focuses back on the situation, only to be struck instantly by a black bolt of dark energy, knocking her down and ultimately killing her.

Although the exact spell was never discovered, we do know that in the web D&D series Critical Role – which this animated show is based on – she was dealt over 50 points of necrotic damage. This style of damage reduces the player to 0 life points, and will kill them instantly rather than knocking them unconscious.

What will happen to Vex?

Amazon Prime Video The team won’t be able to survive without Vex.

Firstly, a warning: There will be MAJOR SPOILERS for the unreleased episodes in this answer.

It’s also worth noting that this answer is based on the Critical Role show and could therefore be different to how it is portrayed in the show. However, it’s likely to be the same storyline.

The Deathwalker’s Ward is a set of armor worn by the Champion of the Raven Queen, the goddess of death, fate, and winter. So, with Vax holding his sister in his arms, he quickly tries to bargain with the Raven Queen, asking her to take him instead, attempting to exchange her life for his.

At the same time, new character Kash reveals that he is able to revive her with a ritual that will call on her spirit and return it back to her body. The ritual is started, with Kash, Percy, Zahra, and Vax all speaking out to her soul. While doing so, Vax again offers his own life for hers, an offer the Raven Queen accepts.

However, rather than taking Vax, she brings Vex back to life and claims Vax’s soul for her own, thus prompting him to become her next Champion. Vex is able to re-join Vox Machina and continue on their journey against the dragons.

Later down the line, Vax will truly encompass his status with the Raven Queen, donning her armor and becoming a paladin in her name.

That’s everything you need to know about the ending of Vox Machina’s Episode 3. For more information about The Legend of Vox Machina or Dungeons and Dragons, take a look at some of these handy guides:

