What time is Sweet Tooth Season 2 on Netflix?

Sweet Tooth Season 2, the second chapter of the Netflix comic book adaptation, is nearly here – so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Sweet Tooth, created by Jim Mickle and based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic book series of the same name, first arrived on Netflix in 2021. While originating from a fairly niche property, it was a surprise hit, with 60 million households giving it a chance after it was added to the streaming platform.

The show follows Gus, a deer-boy hybrid who emerges from his home in the forest to find the world devastated by “The Great Crumble”, and begins searching for answers about his past and what’s to come.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 27.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Sweet Tooth Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer for Sweet Tooth Season 2 below:

The official synopsis reads: “As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).

“To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light.

“As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.”

Sweet Tooth Season 2 arrives on Netflix on April 27.