Sweet Home Season 2: Does the K-drama follow the webtoon?

Based on the original webtoon, Sweet Home Season 2 continues Cha Hyun-soo’s story and the survivor of Green Home. But the new K-drama installment may or may not follow the original story.

Written by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, Sweet Home was first published in 2017 and ended in 2020 with a total of 12 volumes. The first season of the K-drama followed the written storyline well, with Hyun-soo having lost his family, moving to Green Home, and having planned to die by suicide.

When the monster apocalypse hits and traps everyone inside – everything changes. Hyun-soo soon risks his life to protect everyone as a special breed of monster who retains his humanity. Netflix brought the webtoon storyline to life well and is set to develop a third season.

But does Sweet Home Season 2 follow the webtoon, or is the storyline brand new? Here’s what happens.

Sweet Home Season 2 brings back well-loved characters

No, Sweet Home Season 2 doesn’t follow the original webtoon and tells a very different story than what’s seen in the new season.

Believe it or not, the second season’s storyline doesn’t take place in the webtoon. Season 1 of the K-drama tackles the original story’s giant moments but ends on a different note. The tenants of Green Home are getting ready to escape the building as more monsters attack. As Hyun-soo and the others go to the roof, a fully monsterized Joong-seop thwarts their plans.

Wanting the others to survive, Hyun-soo has no choice but to surrender to his monster side to defeat him. He’s successful, but there’s a problem. Hyun-soo is unable to reign in his monster. As a result, Eun-hyuk gives in to the monster’s transformation, having already shown signs. Eun-hyuk becomes a tangled monster that covers Hyun-soo, supposedly killing them both.

The other zipline to safety. But the story doesn’t end there. From the rubble emerges two cocoon eggs, and Hyun-soo emerges reborn and back to his human self. In the building, he finds a phone with a song Ji-soo wrote and begins to cry.

The Sweet Home webtoon has an epilogue at a safe zone base. As the Sweet Home survivors now live there and keep watch, they see a figure approach. It’s Hyun-soo, and Ji-soo goes to hug him with the others.

As fans can tell, the events of Sweet Home Season 2 don’t occur in the webtoon. It’s safe to say that the following seasons are brand-new storylines and explorations based on the original storyline. The webtoon serves more as a prequel to the bigger storyline Netflix is telling. One of the big parallels is the cocoons that gave rebirth to Hyun-soo.

The webtoon speculates the other cocoon is likely Eun-hyuk. In the Sweet Home Season 2 finale, Eun-hyuk emerges from the cocoon, reborn but not himself.

