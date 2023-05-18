Star Wars: Ahsoka release date may have just been revealed

Ahsoka, AKA a fan-fave character’s new Disney+ show, is on its way, and a supposed release date has just been revealed.

Ahsoka will be the newest addition to the Star Wars collection on Disney+, joining the ranks of Andor, and The Mandalorian.

The show will follow the titular character on brand new adventures, following her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The character, who was originally introduced in the Star Wars animated series and film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is a fan-favorite. As a result, many Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of Ahsoka. And, if a report is to be believed, that release date could be coming soon.

Just recently, a release date for the Ahsoka series was spotted on the Disney Movie Insiders page, though it has since been deleted after social media caught a whiff of it.

As for what the reported release date is? August 31, 2023.

This makes sense, as the Dave Filon helmed show was revealed to be premiering sometime in late summer/August during the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. It’s also a nice release date for Disney+, as Marvel’s Secret Invasion will be running from June 21 to July 26; so Ahsoka will be able to follow without audiences feeling overwhelmed.

The series, which will feature Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen in their classic roles, will lead into the events of Filoni’s Mandalorian Universe movie, which will also be bringing the characters of The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett together. The main threat of this timeline will be the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is hailed as the “Heir to the Empire.”

Find out more about the Ahsoka series by clicking here, or watch the teaser trailer below:

Ahsoka will (reportedly) begin streaming on Disney+ on August 31st.

For our other Star Wars related news and coverage, click here. And check out our other Disney hubs below:

