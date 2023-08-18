The premiere of Ahsoka is dropping on Disney Plus early, and that’s not all – Star Wars fans can look forward to watching new episodes a day earlier than planned.

After her brief appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka is the long-awaited, solo live-action debut of the titular Jedi.

While we’ve yet to see any full reviews, the first reactions have been incredibly positive, with critics praising its “epic, heart-pounding” action and “pure Star Wars magic.”

It’s one of the most anticipated shows in the franchise, expected to bring in and expand upon the canon of The Clone Wars and Rebels – and we’re getting it a day early.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 22, at 6pm PT.

This is a day earlier than its original date, as well as changing its release time – Star Wars shows typically drop on the streaming platform at 12am PT.

After select fans attended special events this week, the show’s official X/Twitter account announced it’ll arrive earlier than expected. “Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our #Ahsoka fan events around the world last night,” the tweet reads.

“We’re excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus.”

Below, you can check out Ahsoka’s updated release schedule:

Episode 1: August 22

Episode 2: August 22

Episode 3: August 29

Episode 4: September 5

Episode 5: September 12

Episode 6: September 19

Episode 7: September 26

Episode 8: October 3

Of course, this isn’t the greatest news for UK viewers: the show will still drop on Wednesdays, except now it’ll be at 2am instead of 8am.

Ahsoka hits Disney+ on August 22 with its first two episodes. Check out our other Star Wars coverage here.