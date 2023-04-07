Ahsoka: August release window revealed in action-packed trailer

The Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration was filled with exciting new information about the eagerly anticipated Star Wars series, including an August 2023 release window.

Ahsoka is a relatively new Star Wars character who was introduced in the animated Clone Wars film in 2008, then appeared in various shows and spinoffs.

Rosario Dawson played the character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and reprised the role on The Book of Boba Fett.

She’ll once again play Ahsoka in a solo, self-titled show currently in production, and Dawson appeared onstage at Star Wars Celebration today – alongside executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni – to tell all about the forthcoming show.

Ahsoka gets August 2023 release window in new trailer

Check out the first trailer for Ahsoka below:

At the start of the panel, everyone praised each other for their work on Ahsoka. “Dave never squashes an idea you have — he finds a way to make it fit in,” Favreau said.

A poster for the series was then revealed, showing Dawson as Ahsoka, with the reveal of a release window: August 2023.

In the teaser trailer, Dawson’s character says: “Something’s coming… something dark. I sense it.”

We get glimpses of the cast, including Ray Stevenson and Scott Pilgrim star Mary Elizabeth Winstead AS Hela Syndulla, a character first introduced in Star Wars: Rebels.

