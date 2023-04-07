TV & Movies

Ahsoka: August release window revealed in action-packed trailer

Star Wars

The Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration was filled with exciting new information about the eagerly anticipated Star Wars series, including an August 2023 release window.

Ahsoka is a relatively new Star Wars character who was introduced in the animated Clone Wars film in 2008, then appeared in various shows and spinoffs.

Rosario Dawson played the character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and reprised the role on The Book of Boba Fett.

She’ll once again play Ahsoka in a solo, self-titled show currently in production, and Dawson appeared onstage at Star Wars Celebration today – alongside executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni – to tell all about the forthcoming show.

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka gets August 2023 release window in new trailer

Check out the first trailer for Ahsoka below:

At the start of the panel, everyone praised each other for their work on Ahsoka. “Dave never squashes an idea you have — he finds a way to make it fit in,” Favreau said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

A poster for the series was then revealed, showing Dawson as Ahsoka, with the reveal of a release window: August 2023.

In the teaser trailer, Dawson’s character says: “Something’s coming… something dark. I sense it.”

Article continues after ad

We get glimpses of the cast, including Ray Stevenson and Scott Pilgrim star Mary Elizabeth Winstead AS Hela Syndulla, a character first introduced in Star Wars: Rebels.

You can check out more of our Star Wars coverage here.