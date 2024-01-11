Ahsoka Season 2: 5 things we need to see

With Ahsoka Season 2 officially happening, here’s our wish list for the Disney+ show’s second batch of episodes.

Lucasfilm sneakily confirmed Ahsoka Season 2 while unveiling another Star Wars project, The Mandalorian & Grogu, on January 9, 2024.

The studio promoted Ahsoka’s second season more prominently a day later, posting a formal announcement and Season 2 concept sketch on social media.

Said announcement declared that “the story continues” – inviting speculation about where the show’s narrative will head next. So, read on for our round-up of five things Ahsoka Season 2 needs to include.

5. Baylan Skoll’s return

Disney+

While the Star Wars fanbase is split on Ahsoka Season 1’s story and characters, one aspect of the show has met with near-universal approval: Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll. Fans vibed with this enigmatic ex-Jedi, despite him being increasingly sidelined as Season 1’s eight-episode run continued.

Fortunately, Ahsoka Season 1’s finale, “Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch and The Warlord” hints at bigger things to come for Baylan. Season 2 needs to deliver on this, even though it means recasting Stevenson following his death in May 2023. Replacing Stevenson won’t be easy, yet it’s vital for Season 2’s success.

4. Fewer Clone Wars and Rebels callbacks

Disney+

Part of the fun of Star Wars is seeing characters from one corner of a galaxy far, far away show up in another. Yet Ahsoka Season 1 overstepped in this regard, drawing too heavily from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, both of which were co-developed by showrunner Dave Filoni.

Don’t get us wrong: a show headlined by Ahsoka was always going to overlap with Clone Wars and Rebels. After all, she was co-lead of the former and featured prominently in the latter. But Ahsoka Season 2’s needs to tell a story that works on its own merits, and not just as a quasi-Rebels Season 5.

3. Bigger stakes

Disney+

For a story that involves visiting an entirely new universe, Ahsoka Season 1 often felt decidedly small-scale. So much of the story hinged around the potential for things to happen – from Thrawn’s return to Baylan’s mysterious quest – rather than anything actually, y’know, happening.

Now that the stage is well and truly set, there’s no excuse for Ahsoka Season 2 to cut loose. We need to see the consequences of a Thrawn-led Imperial remnant unleashed so that we have a real sense of what our heroes are up against.

Having Baylan meddle with a reality-shaping force (or should that be Force?) wouldn’t hurt, either…

2. More consistent lightsaber choreography

Disney+

A lot of Ahsoka Season 1’s lightsaber combat is genuinely top-shelf. However, just as much of it is awkwardly executed – with Rosario Dawson using Ahsoka’s twin sabers to deflect blaster fire in “Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch and The Warlord” an especially egregious example.

And look, we get it: learning to wield one lightsaber prop is hard enough without throwing a second into the mix. Even so, any Star Wars production focused on Jedi Knights ultimately lives and dies by the quality of its (laser)swordplay. So, Ahsoka Season 2 really needs to tighten things up on this front.

1. New mythology

Disney+

Ahsoka Season 1 spotlighted many aspects of Star Wars lore casual fans probably weren’t familiar with, from the Nightsisters to the World Between Worlds. But while it was fun to see this stuff re-imagined, none of it meaningfully expanded the existing franchise canon. Ahsoka Season 2 needs to change that.

Star Wars is at its best when it’s showing us new worlds, creatures, and concepts. Ahsoka Season 1 ends with its titular protagonist and her apprentice, Sabine Wren, in an uncharted universe – let’s explore it and (hopefully) find something new.

