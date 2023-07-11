A new trailer for the Star Wars series Ahsoka has arrived, showcasing our first look at live-action Thrawn while teasing an Inquisitor fight.

Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting updates for Season 1 of Ahsoka, which was announced back in 2020, promising to see Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano following her turn in The Mandalorian.

As per the official synopsis: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

And now the trailer is here, teasing plenty of action in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series.

Ahsoka trailer debuts Thrawn & teases Inquisitor fight

The trailer for Ahsoka dropped on July 11, 2023, giving fans a proper look of Lars Mikkelsen as the highly anticipated live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Another exciting snapshot shows Ahsoka battling what appears to be an Inquisitor, which would be quite the surprise considering they’re all presumed to be dead in this timeline.

Whether or not this turns out to be the case, we’ll just have to wait and see – luckily, the trailer also tells us that we’ll be treated to a two-episode premiere on August 23, 2023.

Star Wars’ official Twitter page shared the teaser, alongside the caption: “Once a rebel, always a rebel. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus.”

To find out more about Ahsoka Season 1, head here.