While there was only one winner of Squid Game: The Challenge and the huge cash prize, a number of players have found another way to earn money from fans.

Squid Game: The Challenge was nothing short of a sensation for Netflix, with millions of viewers across the globe tuning in each week to find out who out of the 456 players made it through the games – and which ones were ruthlessly eliminated.

Ultimately, there could only be one winner of the eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize, and last week it was revealed to be Mai Whelan (Player 287). Although her victory divided viewers, there’s no denying – she knew how to play the game (and her peers).

As for the rest of the players, they didn’t see a cent from the show, as was expected. But some of them have found a novel way to make money from the fans.

Squid Game: The Challenge fans are paying the players who didn’t win

Dozens of Squid Game: The Challenge players are now being paid by fans for personalized videos on Cameo – with a total of 54 contestants from the Netflix show now offering their services on the video-sharing platform.

The prices vary pretty significantly, as do the players, with some major fan favorites available for Cameo clips. If you’d like to treat a loved one to a personalized clip from Trey Plutnicki (Player 301) or his mom LeAnn (Player 302), for example, at the time of writing you can do so for $25.

Certified genius Bee (Player 018), meanwhile, might not be selling feet pics, but she is available on Cameo, with her price set as the same as Trey’s. For some reason, team leader TJ’s (Player 182) rates are a lot higher, charging $70 per video.

Other key contestants include Gganbu gang’s Daniel (Player 204) for $15 a pop, Dalgona icon Spencer (Player 299) for $20, and runner-up Phill (Player 451) for $40. Mai is yet to sign up to Cameo, although given she just won $4.56 million (before taxes, anyway), it’s not like she needs the cash.

