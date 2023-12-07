Squid Game: The Challenge fan favorite Bee (Player 018) has shared a rather unusual fact about her newfound fame – she’s been inundated with requests for feet pics.

While no one was safe from the ruthless randomness of Squid Game: The Challenge, a number of contestants emerged as strong contenders, one of the top being Player 018, Bianca “Bee” Sarafian.

As a certified genius and Mensa member, she proved her intellectual prowess in Episode 3 during the Warships game, leading her team to victory with a smart strategy.

Unfortunately, she didn’t make it through to the Netflix final after being eliminated in a dorm test. But she remains to be a fan favorite, receiving plenty of attention from the viewers – some of which has been rather explicit.

Squid Game: Bee responds to fans asking for feet pics

Taking to X/Twitter, Bee revealed that a number of fans have been sliding into her DMs and asking for feet pics, and her response is hilarious.

“Alright I have reached the stage of internet virality where my DMs are asking for feet pics,” she wrote. “I have very ugly grippers and an extra bone in each foot (accessory navicular) you know not what you ask, footlover22.”

Her message has left fans in stitches, with one writing, “I feel like ‘I’m on Squid Game -> I’ve started a YouTube -> Stop asking for my feet pics pls’ is an escalation I did not see coming, but that I probably should’ve expected.”

“Does the high IQ and extra bone have a relation or just a fun coincidence? (really curious not in a gripperlover22 way),” asked another, to which Bee joked, “Maybe I thought too hard as a baby and accidentally ossified my cartilage using sheer will.”

“This is how you know you’ve really made it,” added a third. “Even Academy Award winners don’t truly feel career satisfaction until someone has asked for an image of their big toe.”

And a fourth pointed out: “I have the horrible feeling that won’t dissuade them… You may have just opened up a sub sub niche that is VERY into accessory naviculars.”

Yep, maybe that’s enough internet for today.

