Squid Game: The Challenge contestant 301 hits back at rigged accusations

Squid Game: The Challenge player 301 has hit back at fans claiming the reality TV show was rigged.

Following Squid Game’s immense success with its release in 2021, Netflix followed up by producing a reality show inspired by the series, where 456 players competed for a $4.56 million prize.

Just like the original series, it’s fair to say Squid Game: The Challenge took over the internet for a few weeks. The reality show is such a success that Netflix is now accepting applications for Season 2.

Now that it’s all over, fans have suggested that some parts of the show were faked and rigged. However, one contestant from The Challenge has laid these claims to rest.

Squid Game’s 301 shuts down claims the show was rigged

Contestant 301, whose real name is Trey Plutnicki, entered Squid Game: The Challenge alongside his 64-year-old mother LeAnn Plutnicki (contestant 302). However, since the series has concluded, many have suggested that the reality show was rigged, and claimed LeAnn was actually an Australian actor.

In a post on Twitter/X on December 11, Trey hit back at the claims. “Stumbled upon squid game truthers on TikTok and their big claim is that the game is rigged and mom is an Australian actress,” he wrote.

In an attempt to debunk speculation, the contestant called on fans to get his mom to attempt an Australian accent and video tape if they see her in public.

“So if you see my mom in public please ask her to do an Australian accent and videotape it. Thank you,” Trey suggested.

With casting applications for Season 2 open, the production company behind Squid Game: The Challenge, Studio Lambert, has revealed they’re not against bringing back players from the first season.

Player 301 admitted that he’d take another shot at the games, but explained he thinks it would be a “bad idea.” However, that doesn’t rule out the return of his mom in Season 2.

Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our coverage below: