Squid Game: The Challenge “best friends” reunite in “heartfelt” video

Squid Game: The Challenge “best friends” reunite in “heartfelt” videoNetflix
Get ready for all the feels, as the “best friends” of Squid Game: The Challenge have been spotted reuniting in a “heartfelt” video.
With a whopping 456 players, it’s no surprise that not every contestant stole the limelight in Squid Game: The Challenge. But there were plenty of key characters, especially as the group got smaller, from “villains” such as Ashley to “heroes” like Trey and his mom, LeAnn.
Given the fact that there could only be one winner, there were feuds along the way as players battled each other in a bid to make it through to the next round.
But by the time the finale aired last night, it was all water under the bridge – and the contestants’ reunion also saw a heartwarming moment between two of the show’s “best friends.”
Squid Game: The Challenge “best friends” reunite for the finale
At the finale party last night, Gganbu Gang members 232 and 243 – Rick and Stephen – were reunited, with the pair embracing in a heartwarming video.
Check it out below:
Stephen shared the clip, showing the moment he gifts Rick a friendship bracelet with his Squid Game number engraved on it. “Hey Rick, you know how we were best friends on the show?” he says, to which Rick jokes: “Were we?”
After cracking a cheeky smile, Stephen presents him with the gift, saying: “We were. I got you a best friend bracelet, this is for you.”
Rick’s clearly grateful for the thoughtful memento, telling Stephen: “Thank you.”
Fans flooded into the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing: “This brought tears to my eyes, so heartfelt!”
“Gganbu for life,” said another, while a third added: “This is the cutest thing everrr. Stephen you got a special light about you that makes others smile & light up.”
A fourth said, “My heart, it made me sad she eliminated both of you at the same time,” to which Stephen replied, “We DID NOT deserve it. Nobody did tho. Except maybe Bryton and Phalisia,” before pointing out that he was “joking.”
You can read more about Stephen (and the fact that he was once a meme) here.
Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now.
