Fan favorite Squid Game: The Challenge player was once a meme

A Squid Game: The Challenge viewer has just spotted a rather interesting detail about one of the fan favorite players: he was once a meme of sorts.

Netflix’s spinoff competition series Squid Game: The Challenge has been nothing short of a global sensation. Although the players in this instance aren’t fictional – and are therefore not killed when they’re eliminated – there have been some clear “heroes” and “villains” of the games so far.

Trey, aka Player 301, and his mom LeAnn, Player 302, provided a heartwarming side plot, which culminated in an emotional game of Marbles. Ashley ​​(Player 278), on the other hand, was branded a “coward” after refusing to play along with her team – not that she’s too fussed about the backlash.

Another player who made an impact was Gganbu Gang member and Player 243, Stephen, whose friendship with Rick (Player 232) captured our hearts. If Stephen looked familiar to you, there’s a reason why.

Squid Game: The Challenge player was once a meme

Before Squid Game: The Challenge, Stephen (Player 243) was known on TikTok as the “dad who held his baby with one hand in Target” – doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but the footage did the rounds online, with this search garnering a whopping 22 million views.

The clip itself, which emerged earlier this year, shows Stephen walking through a Target store with his newborn baby. The person behind the camera says, “Let’s see how you were just holding her,” to which Stephen says, “What, this?” while holding up his baby with one hand.

After putting two-and-two together, one X/Twitter user wrote: “Just found out Stephen from Squid Game The Challenge is the guy who held his baby with one hand in Target, we’re never safe.”

“OH MY GOD WHY IS HE HOLDING THE BABY LIKE THAT,” commented another in response, a sentiment shared by many viewers when the clip first appeared. In one TikTok video, which received 6.9 million views, a woman criticizes the fact that Stephen’s baby had just come out of the NICU.

“A NICU baby, first day out, you’re holding them like this above the hard ground at Target?” she says in shock. “I’m convinced a lot of y’all had kids just for content.”

A number of viewers have since commented on the clip after his appearance on Squid Game: The Challenge, including this person who said: “My boy Stephen from Squid Games!!” Another commented: “Wait.. is this the dude from the Squid Games reality show.”

A third referred to Stephen’s other content in which he shows his life as a proud father of two children. “This guy is an amazing dad,” they wrote. “He is always with his girls. Cuddling, playing, whatever it is. Everyone judging without even knowing him.”

