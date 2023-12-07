The so-called “villain” of Squid Game: The Challenge – Player 287, Ashley Tolbert – was filmed “celebrating so hard” over the winner of the Netflix series.

Ashley ruffled a few feathers during her time on Squid Game: The Challenge. Viewers branded her a “villain” and a “coward” after she refused to be a team player in Glass Bridge, a decision that led to the downfall of Player 301, Trey Plutnicki – a fan fave of the show.

Following this, she had a confrontation with finalist Player 278, Mai Whelan, which only led to further backlash. But Ashley didn’t seem too bothered by the negative reaction online, sharing several Instagram posts in which she poked fun at her critics.

Plenty of viewers assumed she might not be all that pleased for the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge – but it looks like the opposite is true. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game “villain” Ashley filmed “celebrating” winner

Following the news that Mai won Squid Game: The Challenge, many assumed Ashley might be salty about the outcome given the rivalry between the pair – however, a clip has emerged showing Ashley “celebrating so hard” at the news.

Check it out:

Taking to X/Twitter after the finale released on Netflix, one viewer shared the Arthur fist meme, writing: “Ashley after watching Mai take home $4.56M.” Another said: “Seeing Mai win after how she was treated by Ashley & the rest of them is sweet revenge.”

A third added: “I’m just happy to know Ashley is somewhere mad rn that Mai won.”

However, judging by the footage above, the feud is all water under the bridge. The clip was shared by Entertainment Weekly reporter Dalton Ross, who confirmed that the woman jumping and shouting in excitement for Mai is Ashley.

“It should be noted that the person right in front of me celebrating so hard for Mai is none other than… Ashley. #SquidGameTheChallenge,” he wrote.

