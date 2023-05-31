Spider-Verse producer teases live-action Miles Morales movie

Ahead of the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of the film’s producers teased Miles Morales’ live-action fate.

To say the hype around Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, is at an all-time high would be a vast understatement. The original film introduced fans the world to Miles Morales and all of his Spidey pals, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Peter B. Parker.

Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles team up with his old friends, along with about 200 other Spider-people as they fight against a threat known as the Spot, a portal-hopping villain. However, Miles will find himself clashing with these Spider-people and must redefine what it means to be a hero to save everyone.

The film is already getting glowing reviews as critics voice their love for it in early press screenings, but some have wondered what Miles’ fate will be beyond the Spider-Verse sequel. And now, thanks to one of the film’s producers, we have an idea of what will become of our new favorite Spider-Man.

Spider-Verse producer confirms two live-action Spider movies

During the L.A. premiere of Across the Spider-Verse, Amy Pascal, who produced both Spider-Verse movies and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man triolgy, spoke to Variety where she confirmed that two live-action Spider movies are in the works.

When asked about a live-action movie starring Miles Morales as Spider-Man and a stand alone Spider-Woman movie, Pascal responded, “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.” She went on to say that fans might be getting a Spider-Woman movie “sooner than you expect.”

Sony Pictures

Sony president Tom Rothman was asked the same questions and was way more Marvel-esque in his answer, stating, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

Pascal also confirmed that a follow-up Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is also in the works, saying, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but with the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

While no actor has been confirmed to play a live-action Miles, one person who fans are looking towards to play Spider-Woman, whether the movie is live action or not, is Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in the Spider-Verse movies.

In the same interview with Varity, Steinfeld expressed how the role of Gwen made her feel, saying, “This is like my dream job! Sign me up over and over again. I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”

Sony Pictures / Marvel Entertainment

Playing a live-action Spider-Woman wouldn’t be Steinfeld’s first foray into the space, as she played Kate Bishop in Marvel’s hit show Hawkeye in 2021. However, playing Spider-Woman would be her first leading role as a superhero, which is incredibly exciting for Spider-Verse fans.

While Spider-Verse fans will have to wait a while to see Miles in live-action and Spider-Woman get her own movie, a third installment of the Spider-Verse trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to hit theaters on March 29, 2023. So there will be not short of Spider-themed content for a long, long time.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here and check out our superhero coverage in the hubs below:

