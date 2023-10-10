SnyderVerse officially dead as James Gunn’s DCU ditches old Justice League

James Gunn seems to have been the foe that finally defeated the DC Justice League, along with the SnyderVerse.

It’s been expected for a long time that with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU slate on the horizon, the SnyderVerse wasn’t long for this cinematic world. And now that seems to have come to fruition.

It was considered that many of the original Zack Snyder cast members of the DC cinematic stint were not going to come back in quite the same way; after all Gunn was aiming for a whole new direction. But fans expected at least some of the Justice League – the most iconic characters of this universe – to stick around.

But apparently not, as now no lead cast members of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the subsequent SnyderVerse, will be returning.

The SnyderVerse has been cut short

According to a new report by Variety, none of the stars cast by Zack Snyder for his DC movies, that being 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, will be reprising their roles in the new James Gunn DC universe. This includes the likes of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa.

Now, just to be clear, this does not mean that the actors will not appear in future movies in any capacity. In fact, Momoa is rumored to be in talks to play Lobo, either in a standalone film of in the upcoming Superman reboot.

However, while the characters led by Zack Snyder may not be returning, there will be some familiar faces appearing in Gunn’s DC universe. This includes the likes of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller – who will be getting her own Max series next year – and John Cena’s Peacemaker, who came to prominence in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

