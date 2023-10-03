Silent Night: Release date, cast, trailer & more

Silent Night, directed by John Woo, is shaping up to be an epic action movie centered around the holiday of Christmas. For those excited about this new action flick, here is everything we know so far about the title including the release date, cast, trailers, and more.

Many consider Die Hard a classic Christmas movie. Well, it depends who you ask. On the same hand, Silent Night seems to be shaping as the newest action feature that’s Christmas setting serves as a backdrop for an epic action experience.

With a legendary director stepping back into the Western spotlight, it marks John Woo’s first feature film in six years.

Lionsgate Silent Night is set to include some epic car-based action

Here is everything you need to know about director John Woo’s newest film, Silent Night.

Contents:

Those who are excited about this film, you’re in luck as Silent Night is set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Therefore, fans will only have to wait a few weeks before they are able to enjoy what is shaping up to be an action-packed experience.

Silent Night cast: Who stars in the film?

Joel Kinnaman, who DC fans will recognize as being Rick Flag in the Suicide Squad series, serves as the protagonist in Silent Night, Godlock.

Rounding out the cast for Silent Night are the following actors:

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Saya

Kid Cudi as Vassell

Harold Torres as Playa

Vinny O’Brien as Anthony Barello Esq.

Yoko Hamamura as Ruiz

Lionsgate Godlock is out for revenge in Silent Night

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it with the full cast before the movie releases.

Silent Night plot: What is the movie about?

After losing his child, Joel Kinnamanm’s Godlock plans to get revenge on the ruthless gang that accidentally murdered his son in the crossfire during a gang war.

However, this action-heavy film is set to take place throughout the Christmas period, with Godlock’s plan of revenge taking place on the merry occasion of Christmas Eve. As well as this, the movie will be largely action-based, as is tradition for John Woo. With very little dialogue reportedly featured throughout the experience in favor of explosions and chaos.

Does Silent Night have a trailer?

Yes it does, and you can watch the new footage for the movie down below.

The trailer for the film includes a Christmas theme, some great action, and a story of epic revenge.

