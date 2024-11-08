Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 4 recap: Georgie’s age becomes a problem

Young Sheldon’s spinoff is diligently following the daily humdrum of marriage, but Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 4 has brought the couple’s age-gap up once again.

So far, the pair have struggled to get a balance between finding their own feet and living under Audrey and Jim’s roof. Audrey is much more tolerant of her son-in-law now (though we don’t know how long that will last) and Jim is being a great support at the tire shop.

This all means the drama slows down, right? Wrong! If we think of Episode 3 as the final “setting the scene” installment, Episode 4 is when things start to build up. We’re introduced to two new characters who instantly shine a spotlight on the couple’s longstanding issues.

But there’s also a lesson to be learned here – sometimes, you intuitively know what’s best for your own life. Here’s exactly how Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 4 arrives at that conclusion. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 4: Mandy finally hits the town

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 4 opens with the mundanity of Georgie and Mandy’s new lives. They’re sitting down to play bridge in pairs with Audrey and Jim, and it’s implied that the quartet does this a lot. While Georgie hides his skills under the guise of being a newbie (with Meemaw’s influence, this definitely isn’t true), Mandy is genuinely terrible, no matter how hard she tries.

After the game wraps up, Mandy can’t help but miss the old life she used to have. She feels like an OAP, while Georgie clearly embraces enjoying the little things. While working a shift at the diner, she talks to colleague Beth, who invites her out for a drink after they’re done. Mandy is hesitant to join while leaving Georgie at home, but she goes along and has the best time.

When she comes back, Georgie is pleased she’s enjoyed herself, catching her up on what she’s missed Cece doing. A few days later, Mandy says she’s been invited out again, hoping to get out of another game of bridge. Georgie says he was hoping to hang out with her and asks to tag along, which Mandy agrees to.

Beth’s son brings an old issue to light

It’s at this point in the new TV show that we meet Todd, who is Beth’s teenage son. Before he arrives, Georgie and Mandy are explaining the story of how they met (think back to Young Sheldon Season 5), hinting that Georgie lied about his age to get Mandy’s attention.

This comes to a head when Todd reveals Georgie was only a year older than him at school. Beth struggles to hide her surprise, with Todd leaving to show Georgie his dirt bike. Alone, Mandy feels as though she has to explain herself and her life, while Georgie seems completely oblivious to how she’s feeling.

Things take a turn on the drive home as the pair talk about the night. Georgie has really enjoyed himself, stating Todd has invited him out on a dirt biking trip that weekend. He wants to go, but Mandy isn’t too keen. There’s a suggestion that Mandy is feeling more like his mom than his wife – and given what we know about their age gap (Georgie is still 19 at this point), it’s uncomfortable to watch.

Meanwhile, Audrey and Jim are looking for something to do, with Connor suggesting that they play 20 questions. While Audrey is up for it, Jim quickly becomes hooked after wasting a series of questions asking how the game works.

At the end of the day, they know best

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 4 ends with Georgie enjoying his time dirt biking, but things take a turn when Todd and his friends start drinking beers before heading back out. Moving into dad mode, Georgie tells them it isn’t safe, or they should at least eat before they drink. Todd says he’s no fun, to which Georgie replies, “I drive a tow truck and seen a lot of stuff. Trust me, safe is cool.”

Meanwhile, Mandy has gone out with Beth again, who quickly ditches her to make out with Mandy’s dentist, who happens to be sitting at the bar. Georgie has dropped all of Todd’s friends home, who begin talking to him as a senior authority after (most likely) realizing he was right.

Mandy makes her move to leave Beth at the bar, feeling dejected. She calls Georgie, who immediately comes to get her, asking if she wants to go out somewhere else. Mandy replies that all she wants to do is go home and watch her daughter sleep, with the two leaving with the happy understanding that they might know what’s best for their own relationship after all.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS. Catch up with our Episode 1 and Episode 2 recaps before you watch the latest episodes.

