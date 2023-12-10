What time is Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 out?

Rick’s back in the penultimate episode of Rick and Morty’s latest chapter – so you don’t miss out on the action, here’s what time Season 7 Episode 9 is out.

We’re nearing the end of the latest season of Rick and Morty, with the previous episode seeing the return of a Season 2 character – and the absence of another.

For Season 7 Episode 9, the synopsis reads: “When atheist Rick makes a groundbreaking revelation about Heaven, he and Morty head to Norway to test his new theory on the afterlife.”

Not long until we get to see what unfolds – so, here’s what time Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 arrives and where to watch it.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9, titled ‘Mort: Ragnarick’, airs on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network at 11pm ET/PT on Sunday, December 10. Following this, it will be available on Adult Swim on-demand.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky, as it arrives two days earlier than UK viewers, where it will air at 10pm on E4 on Tuesday, December 12, before being available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.

In other territories, including Australia and South Korea, the new episodes arrive late on Mondays on Netflix, meaning Episode 9 will be available for streaming on December 11.

If you don’t have cable or a TV subscription and you’re willing to wait a little longer, you can access new Rick and Morty episodes via Netflix or Channel 4’s on-demand service by using a VPN.

Express VPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a UK location that allows Channel 4 and create a free account, or connect to an Australian or South Korean location and sign in to Netflix

Watch and enjoy

