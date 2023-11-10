What time is Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 out?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 looks set to be a canon event – here’s what time and date it will arrive, as well as what the plot could be about.

There’s been ups and downs when it comes to Rick and Morty Season 7, with apprehension among the fans long before its premiere due to the departure of co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.

Although the first episode wasn’t a highlight for many, there have been some epic entries to the self-aware sci-fi show’s latest chapter, a notable narrative being Episode 4, ‘That’s Amorte’. Though it proved divisive, one thing’s for certain: anyone who watches it won’t be eating spaghetti for a long time.

Considering we’re nearly halfway through Season 7, fans might be wondering: when will Rick start hunting down his nemesis, as was promised at the end of Season 6? There have been a number of clues to suggest this could happen in Episode 5 – here’s what time it arrives on Adult Swim, as well as where to stream it and plot speculation.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 release date and time

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, titled ‘Unmortricken’, airs on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network at 11pm ET/PT on Sunday, November 12. Following this, it will be available on Adult Swim on-demand.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky, as it arrives two days earlier than UK viewers, where it will air at 10.10pm on E4 on Tuesday, November 14, before being available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.

In other territories, including Australia and South Korea, the new episodes arrive on Mondays on Netflix, meaning Episode 5 will be available for streaming on November 13.

If you don’t have cable or a TV subscription and you’re willing to wait a little longer, you can access new Rick and Morty episodes via Netflix or Channel 4’s on-demand service by using a VPN.

Express VPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a UK location that allows Channel 4 and create a free account, or connect to an Australian or South Korean location and sign in to Netflix

Watch and enjoy

What is Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 about?

Dan Harmon and co. are keeping quiet about the plot details of Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, leading many to believe we’ll see the return of the evil Rick Prime.

In suitably meta style, the promo for the upcoming episode shows Rick flying through space as a voiceover says: “The next all-new Rick and Morty is so full of huge spoilers that we aren’t going to show you a single one… for now.”

If you think back to the Season 6 finale, ‘Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation’, Rick tells Morty that he’s joining him on his hunt for Rick Prime while quite literally saying this will be the plot for Season 7.

Considering his foe is yet to make an appearance, and the fact that the show has teased big “spoilers” for Episode 5, many believe Rick Prime will be involved. But for now, all we can do is speculate – Sunday can’t come soon enough.

