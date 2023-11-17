What time is Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 out?

Time for more inter-dimensional mayhem, as Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 is on the way – here’s its release date and time, as well as a recap of Episode 5.

There have been ups and downs in Rick and Morty’s seventh chapter so far. Following an underwhelming start, we’ve seen Rick serving the Smith family “suicide spaghetti,” as well as plenty of Easter eggs and a canonical fight in Episode 5.

Although this might have felt like a season finale, we’re only halfway through, with five more episodes to go in Season 7.

If you’re wondering when and where to tune in to the next Rick and Morty adventure, here’s what time Season 7 Episode 6 arrives. Warning: Spoilers for Episode 5 ahead!

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 release date & time

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6, titled ‘Rickfending Your Mort’, airs on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network at 11pm ET/PT on Sunday, November 19. Following this, it will be available on Adult Swim on-demand.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky, as it arrives two days earlier than UK viewers, where it will air at 10pm on E4 on Tuesday, November 21, before being available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.

In other territories, including Australia and South Korea, the new episodes arrive late on Mondays on Netflix, meaning Episode 6 will be available for streaming on November 20.

If you don’t have cable or a TV subscription and you’re willing to wait a little longer, you can access new Rick and Morty episodes via Netflix or Channel 4’s on-demand service by using a VPN.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 recap

In Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, Evil Morty shows up and helps our Rick to finally get his revenge on Rick Prime – by brutally beating him to death.

The episode opens with an incredibly packed scene, showing a flashback of how Evil Morty gained control of The Citadel before leaving Rick’s multiverse and entering a dangerous new one.

Although he’s created a utopia of sorts for himself, his beautiful new home starts to crumble as our Rick, aka Rick C-137 is busy “fracking” the Central Finite Curve alongside regular Morty in a bid to hunt down Rick Prime once and for all.

Evil Morty, who is rather detached from the situation, helps Rick to come up with a solution to find the real Rick Prime as opposed to his decoys. While arguing, Morty kills one of the decoys, which explodes and turns into a black goo that engulfs all three of them.

They enter the trap to find a whole host of different Ricks – including Indiana Jones and Bond versions – who have been trying to hunt down Rick Prime. A pre-recorded message of the supervillain plays on screen, explaining that he’s managed to kill all versions of Rick’s wife Diane across all dimensions thanks to a terrifying weapon known as the Omega Device, which is capable of killing all versions of any person it targets.

Rick and Evil Morty are able to escape the trap by combining their portal guns and using the goo from the decoy. Both Mortys and Rick head to Rick Prime’s base, who uses the Omega Device on Slow Mobius – and sure enough, every Slow Mobius across the multiverse disappears.

Adult Swim

Rick and Rick Prime then start to fight in what’s been described as one of the best action sequences in the series so far. Eventually, after overpowering Rick, Rick Prime comes face-to-face with our Morty – aka, Rick Prime’s grandson from his planet.

But just as Rick Prime looks set to defeat the trio, we find out that it’s actually Evil Morty, who put his eyepatch on the regular Morty. He overpowers Rick Prime, tying him to a device and allowing Rick to finally enact his revenge. He punches Rick Prime to death in brutal, savage fashion.

When he emerges covered in blood, Evil Morty reveals that while he has shut down the Omega Device, he has its technology and can “end the Rick experiment anytime I want.” Morty asks why he doesn’t, to which he replies: “Because using a weapon like this doesn’t get you left alone. Think I want a bunch of vengeful Summers coming after me?”

The final sequence is a call-back to Season 1 Episode 6, which ends in Rick and Morty burying their dead bodies to take their place as the melancholic ‘Look on Down From the Bridge’ by Mazzy Star plays.

In Season 7 Episode 5, this same song plays as Rick tries to assimilate back to normal life, having finally tracked down and killed his nemesis. As is the case with any revenge narrative, the resolution hasn’t brought him the satisfaction he thought it would.

