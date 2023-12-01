What time is Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 out?

Time to “get schwifty,” as Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 is on the way – here’s its release date and time so you know when to dive in.

So far, we’ve had a pill-popping Hugh Jackman, suicide spaghetti, a Jeffrey Dahmer bullet, and a canonical fight in Rick and Morty Season 7. Although we might be nearing the end of the latest chapter, the mayhem looks set to continue.

In the sneak peek of Episode 8, Ice-T’s Water-T makes his epic return, heading into Morty’s classroom after he gets a telling-off from Mr. Goldenfold for listening to hip-hop during his lesson.

Not long until we get to see what unfolds – so, here’s what time Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 arrives and where to watch it.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8, titled ‘Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie’, airs on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network at 11pm ET/PT on Sunday, December 3. Following this, it will be available on Adult Swim on-demand.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky, as it arrives two days earlier than UK viewers, where it will air at 10pm on E4 on Tuesday, December 5, before being available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.

In other territories, including Australia and South Korea, the new episodes arrive late on Mondays on Netflix, meaning Episode 7 will be available for streaming on December 4.

If you don’t have cable or a TV subscription and you’re willing to wait a little longer, you can access new Rick and Morty episodes via Netflix or Channel 4’s on-demand service by using a VPN.

Express VPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a UK location that allows Channel 4 and create a free account, or connect to an Australian or South Korean location and sign in to Netflix

Watch and enjoy

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes 1-7 are available on Adult Swim now.

