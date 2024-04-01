Physical 100 accidentally reveals Season 2’s final three

With the finale of Physical 100 Season 2 about to drop, a YouTube video has accidentally revealed the final three contestants battling for the prize. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Physical 100 Season 2 has only three episodes left before crowning another winner. Tensions run high as contestants come back from elimination, and more are set to leave the competition series. But Netflix has accidentally revealed the final three who made it to the last round.

Per a Reddit thread, a fan discovered Netflix had posted a video spoiling the finale thanks to its thumbnail of the contestants. That’s not all as the video also revealed the final quest they would be going through to test their strength and endurance.

Article continues after ad

There are a few fan favorites in the running, but based on the spoiler fans are in for a treat. One contestant has proven their worth once again and will likely be crowned the winner of Physical 100 Season 2. But who are the final three? Final spoiler warning!

Article continues after ad

The YouTube thumbnail revealed Hong Beom-seok, Amotti, and Andre Jin taking part in an excruciating squats challenge. It’s no surprise as Hong returned to the competition series after being eliminated in Season 1 to prove himself. He has so far dominated every quest and is the one to beat.

Meanwhile, Andre Jin has everyone pleasantly surprised by his physical abilities thanks to his profession as a rugby player. Amotti is the real shocker. He was originally eliminated during the maze quest when his team failed to secure the weighted scales.

Article continues after ad

He was also eliminated during the redemption challenge but brought back as part of Jung Ji-hyun’s new Avengers team. Despite the spoilers, fans are excited to see them compete.

“Oh this is top 3?! My brain misinterpreted it and thought it was one of the group elimination challenges. If it is the finale finale then all 3 well deserving of their spots. I think they all have an equal chance — no obvious disparities or advantages compared to s1. Similar physique stature prime age. Anyone’s game! Excited to watch,” said one fan on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

Let’s see how far the Physical 100 Season 2 Avengers can go as it airs new episodes every week. If looking for more about the series:

Article continues after ad

All Season 1 winners and eliminations | Is it scripted? | Season 1 full list of contestants | What time does Season 2 air | Who is the narrator| Season 2 contestants and cast