Physical 100 Season 2 winners: All quest results

Here’s a breakdown of all the winners and eliminations in the first four episodes of Physical 100 Season 2, with a guide to all the quest results so far.

Physical 100 Season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, with a new cast of contestants eager to prove themselves. This season, the contestant pool is fierce from UFC fighters, national athletes, martial artists, celebrities, and impressive bodybuilders.

Season 2’s quests have gotten off to a brutal start, with competitors already exiting the competition. Here’s a full breakdown of the quest winners so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Physical 100 Season 2: Pre-quest results

Reserve soldier and firefighter Hong Beom-seok won the pre-quest mission. The pre-quest didn’t result in any actual eliminations, as it was used to develop a ranking among the contestants for the first official quest.

100 contestants mounted manual treadmills to see who had the better cardio. The pre-quest unfolded over three separate timed intervals to determine one winner and the top 50 contestants.

The first 10-minute round whittled the group down by 50%, before the second seven-minute round allowed just 10 contestants to advance: UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun, Ha Moo-kyoung, Park Woo-jin, Chong Te-se, Andre Jin, Kang Ki-jun, Amotti, Ku Sung-hoe, Kim Lee-jyuk, and Hong Beom-seok moved on to the final round.

With the final round consisting of five minutes, only one was crowned the winner: Hong Beom-seok, who won the pre-quest mission with a total of 5,472m.

Physical 100 Season 2: Quest 1 results

The first official quest of Physical 100 Season 2 resulted in multiple winners as pairs competed against each other to advance to the next round.

The second quest was a familiar favorite: the One-on-One Death Match. The top 50 contestants got their pick of who they wanted to challenge. They also got to pick one of three terrains to secure a medicine ball before time ran out.

Physical 100 Season 2 doesn’t showcase every winner as the 100 contestants were cut down to 50 after eliminations. Here’s a comprehensive guide.

Hong Beom-soek vs. Jang-jun Winner: Hong Beom-seok

Sim Yu-ri vs. Hunter Lee Winner: Sim Yu-ri

Jung Dae-jin vs. No Seung-hyuk Winner: Jung Dae-jin

Power Who Yami vs. Jang Yoon-sung Winner: Yami

Kim Hyeong-kyu vs. GPT Winner: Kim Hyeong-kyu

Kim Yeong-chan vs. Kang Ki-jun Winner: Kim Yeong-chan

Jang Jun-hyuk vs. Kang Seung-min Winner: Jang Jun-hyuk

Amotti vs. Lee Kyu-ho Winner: Amotti

Chong Te-se vs. Ju Sung-min Winner: Chong Te-se

Kim Do-hyeon vs. Kim Min-ho Winner: Kim Do-hyeon

Kim Dong-hyun vs. Emmanuel Winner: Kim Dong-hyun

Kim Min-su vs. Hwang Chan-seob Winner: Kim Min-su

Chang Yong-heung vs. Kim Hee-hyun Winner: Chang Yong-heung

Moo Tae-bum vs. Joo Min-kyung Winner: Joo Min-kyung

Justin Harvey vs. Jeon Jong-hyuk Winner: Justin Harvey

Kang Cheong-myeong vs. Yoon Han-jin Winner: Kang Cheong-myeong

Seo Young-woo vs. Lee Hyun-jin Winner: Seo Young-woo

Kim Da-bi vs. Kim Hye-bin Winner: Kim Da-bi

Lee Won-hee vs. Park Hee-jun Winner: Lee Won-hee

Kang Young-seo vs. Park Seung-hee Winner: Kang Young-seo

Park Da-sol vs. Heo Kyung-hee Winner: Park Da-sol

Amber Yang vs. Jung You-in Winner: Jung You-in

Shin Soo-ji vs. Park Ha-yan Winner: Park Ha-yan

Park Yeon-su vs. Lim Soo-jin Winner: Lim Soo-jin

Go Min-jung vs. Choi Soo-in Winner: Go Min-jung

Lee Jae-yoon vs. Kim Nam-wook Winner: Lee Jae-yoon



Physical 100 Season 2: Quest 2 results

The third quest was the first team challenge, with two teams competing against each other to see who gets to stay and who leaves the series. So far, Kim Dong-Hyun’s team and Lee Won-hee’s are the first winners.

With Quest 2 involving team, multiple Physical 100 contestants came out winners and moved on to the next round. Here’s a breakdown of the current winners:

Lee Won-hee’s team vs. Hwang Choong-won’s team Winners: Lee Won-hee, Pak Da-sol, Ham Young-jin, Lim Soo-jin, and Kim Yeong-chan

Kim Dong-hyun’s team vs. Amotti’s team Winners: Kim Dong-hyun, Jung Dae-jin, Ko Jong-hun, Lee Ho-yeon, and Wi Sung-oh

Hong Beom-seok’s team vs. Lee Jang-kun’s team Winners: Unknown



Physical 100 Season 2 became cutthroat as the remaining contestants had to work together in the Five-on-Five Team match to avoid elimination. By the end of Quest 2, Lee’s team had won thanks to their strategy of securing two of the weighted scales leading to victory. It led to Hwang and his entire team being eliminated.

The next match was between Kim’s team and Amotti’s team. Tensions ran high until the final second, but Kim’s team came out victorious with Amotti and his team being eliminated. The next match was between Lee’s team against Hong’s team. The winner of Quest 2 is unknown for now as Hong’s team was in the lead before the cliffhanger.

This list will be updated as Physical 100 Season 2 airs new episodes every week.

