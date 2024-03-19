Physical 100 Season 2 winners: All quest results

Physical 100 Season 2 winners: All quest resultsNetflix
Here’s a breakdown of all the winners and eliminations in the first four episodes of Physical 100 Season 2, with a guide to all the quest results so far.
Physical 100 Season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, with a new cast of contestants eager to prove themselves. This season, the contestant pool is fierce from UFC fighters, national athletes, martial artists, celebrities, and impressive bodybuilders.
Season 2’s quests have gotten off to a brutal start, with competitors already exiting the competition. Here’s a full breakdown of the quest winners so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Contents
Physical 100 Season 2: Pre-quest results
Reserve soldier and firefighter Hong Beom-seok won the pre-quest mission. The pre-quest didn’t result in any actual eliminations, as it was used to develop a ranking among the contestants for the first official quest.
100 contestants mounted manual treadmills to see who had the better cardio. The pre-quest unfolded over three separate timed intervals to determine one winner and the top 50 contestants.
The first 10-minute round whittled the group down by 50%, before the second seven-minute round allowed just 10 contestants to advance: UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun, Ha Moo-kyoung, Park Woo-jin, Chong Te-se, Andre Jin, Kang Ki-jun, Amotti, Ku Sung-hoe, Kim Lee-jyuk, and Hong Beom-seok moved on to the final round.
With the final round consisting of five minutes, only one was crowned the winner: Hong Beom-seok, who won the pre-quest mission with a total of 5,472m.
Physical 100 Season 2: Quest 1 results
The first official quest of Physical 100 Season 2 resulted in multiple winners as pairs competed against each other to advance to the next round.
The second quest was a familiar favorite: the One-on-One Death Match. The top 50 contestants got their pick of who they wanted to challenge. They also got to pick one of three terrains to secure a medicine ball before time ran out.
Physical 100 Season 2 doesn’t showcase every winner as the 100 contestants were cut down to 50 after eliminations. Here’s a comprehensive guide.
- Hong Beom-soek vs. Jang-jun
- Winner: Hong Beom-seok
- Sim Yu-ri vs. Hunter Lee
- Winner: Sim Yu-ri
- Jung Dae-jin vs. No Seung-hyuk
- Winner: Jung Dae-jin
- Power Who Yami vs. Jang Yoon-sung
- Winner: Yami
- Kim Hyeong-kyu vs. GPT
- Winner: Kim Hyeong-kyu
- Kim Yeong-chan vs. Kang Ki-jun
- Winner: Kim Yeong-chan
- Jang Jun-hyuk vs. Kang Seung-min
- Winner: Jang Jun-hyuk
- Amotti vs. Lee Kyu-ho
- Winner: Amotti
- Chong Te-se vs. Ju Sung-min
- Winner: Chong Te-se
- Kim Do-hyeon vs. Kim Min-ho
- Winner: Kim Do-hyeon
- Kim Dong-hyun vs. Emmanuel
- Winner: Kim Dong-hyun
- Kim Min-su vs. Hwang Chan-seob
- Winner: Kim Min-su
- Chang Yong-heung vs. Kim Hee-hyun
- Winner: Chang Yong-heung
- Moo Tae-bum vs. Joo Min-kyung
- Winner: Joo Min-kyung
- Justin Harvey vs. Jeon Jong-hyuk
- Winner: Justin Harvey
- Kang Cheong-myeong vs. Yoon Han-jin
- Winner: Kang Cheong-myeong
- Seo Young-woo vs. Lee Hyun-jin
- Winner: Seo Young-woo
- Kim Da-bi vs. Kim Hye-bin
- Winner: Kim Da-bi
- Lee Won-hee vs. Park Hee-jun
- Winner: Lee Won-hee
- Kang Young-seo vs. Park Seung-hee
- Winner: Kang Young-seo
- Park Da-sol vs. Heo Kyung-hee
- Winner: Park Da-sol
- Amber Yang vs. Jung You-in
- Winner: Jung You-in
- Shin Soo-ji vs. Park Ha-yan
- Winner: Park Ha-yan
- Park Yeon-su vs. Lim Soo-jin
- Winner: Lim Soo-jin
- Go Min-jung vs. Choi Soo-in
- Winner: Go Min-jung
- Lee Jae-yoon vs. Kim Nam-wook
- Winner: Lee Jae-yoon
Physical 100 Season 2: Quest 2 results
The third quest was the first team challenge, with two teams competing against each other to see who gets to stay and who leaves the series. So far, Kim Dong-Hyun’s team and Lee Won-hee’s are the first winners.
With Quest 2 involving team, multiple Physical 100 contestants came out winners and moved on to the next round. Here’s a breakdown of the current winners:
- Lee Won-hee’s team vs. Hwang Choong-won’s team
- Winners: Lee Won-hee, Pak Da-sol, Ham Young-jin, Lim Soo-jin, and Kim Yeong-chan
- Kim Dong-hyun’s team vs. Amotti’s team
- Winners: Kim Dong-hyun, Jung Dae-jin, Ko Jong-hun, Lee Ho-yeon, and Wi Sung-oh
- Hong Beom-seok’s team vs. Lee Jang-kun’s team
- Winners: Unknown
Physical 100 Season 2 became cutthroat as the remaining contestants had to work together in the Five-on-Five Team match to avoid elimination. By the end of Quest 2, Lee’s team had won thanks to their strategy of securing two of the weighted scales leading to victory. It led to Hwang and his entire team being eliminated.
The next match was between Kim’s team and Amotti’s team. Tensions ran high until the final second, but Kim’s team came out victorious with Amotti and his team being eliminated. The next match was between Lee’s team against Hong’s team. The winner of Quest 2 is unknown for now as Hong’s team was in the lead before the cliffhanger.
This list will be updated as Physical 100 Season 2 airs new episodes every week. If looking for more about the series:
