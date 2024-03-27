Physical 100 forms its own “Avengers” team complete with Thanos

Netflix’s Physical 100 Season 2 has impressively massive athletes and competitors, with the redemption challenge forming a new team, nicknamed the Avengers with its own Thanos.

Following the first season, the eliminated contestants got a chance to compete back into the series. The contestants eliminated during the first team’s match took part in Quest 2.5 before the main third quest.

Quest 2.5 involved a pole version of musical chairs. Contestants had to try and secure a post before time ran out. One winner was named victorious, but per the rules of the quest, they were given an advantage.

The winner got to choose his new team to take on the others in Quest 3. Between fans and the contestants of Physical 100 Season 2, the new team was called the Avengers for a reason.

Jung Ji-hyun and Jang Jun-hyuk were the last to remain and had to battle it out as the final two, with Jung being crowned the winner. He also got to choose his new team with the contestants including crossfitters, bodybuilders, and national athletes.

Even before the competition, the other contestants were stunned at how physically fit and massive the eliminated contestants were. Jung surprised everyone by picking Amotti, a crossfitter who wasn’t part of his original team, as well as Lee Jang-kun.

The safe contestants soon realized Jung was creating an All-Star team. He chose rower Kim Jee-hyuk as his third team member. To finish it off, it was no surprise that he chose Kim Min-su, a professional bodybuilder also known by his nickname “Thanos.” He was a former Special Forces Officer and was in the military before becoming a rugby player.

Based on appearance alone, Jung’s team appears the strongest. One contestant even commented, “They’re the Avengers.”

“Much better redemption round this season. Made sure the strongest and best of the bunch survived, and they ended up forming the freaking Avengers,” said a fan on Reddit. “I’m insanely excited to see how far Team Avengers can go.”

Another fan agreed saying, “Episode 5 by far the best episode out of the entirety of S1 & S2. Looks like they corrected their mistake of favoring lightweight contestants last season in their redemption round, to literally forming a team of five frontrunners. Seeing all five of them standing together looking like the literal Avengers was borderline comical.”

Let's see how far the Physical 100 Season 2 Avengers can go as it airs new episodes every week.

