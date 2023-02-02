Physical 100 full cast: All contestants in the Netflix reality series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and contestants of Physical: 100, Netflix’s new punishing, thrilling reality series.
Imagine Squid Game and Ninja Warrior had a baby, and you’d get Physical: 100. It does what it says on the tin: 100 people in “peak physical shape” compete against each other in grueling challenges for a large sum of money.
“For us mere mortals, working out is something you do because it’s good for your health — or for that delicious steam room gossip. But for the chiseled athletes, fitness instructors and actual Olympians of Physical: 100, fitness is a way of life,” Netflix wrote.
If you want to know who you’ll see climbing, fighting, lifting, and grasping in a bid to win that prize pot, here are all of the contestants in the cast of Physical: 100.
Physical 100 cast and contestants
There are some celebrities among the contestants, including K-pop boy group SF9’s Da-won, Single’s Inferno Season 1 star Cha Hyun-seung, Mr. Trot actor Kang Han, and rapper Ovan.
Among the professional athletes, there’s pro boxer Shin Bomire, Japanese mixed martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama, Olympic skeleton gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, and former Korean Navy SEAL and sniper Agent H.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Below, we’ve listed every single contestant in Physical: 100 and their background, so you know what they’re capable of:
- Choo Sung-hoon: MMA fighter and judoka
- Yun Sung-bin: Olympic skeleton racer
- Yang Hak-seon: Olympic gymnast
- Hwang Ji-Hun, aka “Agent H”: YouTuber and former UDT/SEAL
- Caro: CrossFitter and YouTuber
- Hong Beom-seok: YouTuber, RoK former Special Forces soldier and firefighter
- Jjang Jae, aka “The eTool”: YouTuber and former UDT/SEAL
- Shim Eu-ddeum: YouTuber and former competitive fitness model
- Kim Kang-min: Bodybuilder
- Song A-reum: Bodybuilder
- Cha Hyun-seung: Dancer and model
- Lee Yong Seung: Bodybuilder and YouTuber
- Kim Ye-hyun: Bodybuilder and former fencer
- Kang Han: South Korean national bobsledder
- Kim Sung-jun: Fitness model
- Kim Sung-hun: Personal trainer and fitness Model
- Son Hee-dong: Professional wrestler
- Kim Ji-han: Volleyball player
- Yun Seok-hwan: South Korean national swimmer
- Kim Kyung-jin: YouTuber and farmer
- YOYO: Model
- Nam Kyung-jin: Professional wrestler
- Kwak Myung-sik: CrossFitter
- Carlos: CrossFitter
- Park Jung-ho: Prison officer
- Jang Seong-min: South Korean national rugby player
- Kim Chun-ri: Bodybuilder
- Kkang Mi: YouTuber and reserve sergeant
- An Da-jeong: Bodybuilder
- Son Hee-chan: Professional wrestler
- Jang Eun-sil: Professional wrestler
- BBULKUP: YouTuber, CEO of a catering business, and former bodybuilder
- Ma Sun-Ho: Bodybuilder
- Kang Chun-il: Pilates instructor and dancer
- Park Hyung-geun: MMA Fighter
- Jo Jin-hyeong: Car dealer and strongman athlete
- Miracle Nelson: Dancer, model, and bodybuilder
- Kim Ji-wook: South Korean national diver
- Seong Chi-hyun: Fitness model and casino dealer
- Yoo Sang-hoon: MMA Fighter
- Joo Dong-jo: MMA Fighter
- Lee Guk-young: Bodybuilder, dancer, and musical actor
- Cho Hyun-mi: Professional boxer
- Lee Jun-hyung: Professional ice hockey player
- Seo Ha-yan: CrossFit coach
- Jeong Bo-kyeong: South Korean national judoka
- Choi Kyu-tae: Model and dancer
- Choi Min-yong: Marathon runner
- Dustin Nippert: Former KT Wiz baseball player
- Choi In-ho: Strongman athlete and personal trainer
- Florian Krapf: Fitness model, YouTuber, and TV personality
- Kim Gil-hwan: Scuba diver and YouTuber
- Kim Min-cheol: Mountain Rescue Team and national team ice climber
- Kim Byeong-jin: South Korean national taekwondo athlete
- Kim Sang-wook: MMA Fighter
- Kim Eun-ji: Competitive fitness model and YouTuber
- Kim Jeong-uk: Fitness model and bodybuilder
- Vita Mikju: Pole sports athlete
- Park Seon-kwan: South Korean national swimmer
- Park Jong-hyeok: Fitness model and coach
- Park Jin-yong: South Korean national luger
- Bang Seong-hyeok: Personal trainer
- Bang Ji-hoon: Bodybuilder
- Tarzan: YouTuber
- Seol Ki-kwan: South Korean national bodybuilder
- Shin Dong-guk: Firefighter, MMA Fighter, and former RoK Special Forces soldier
- Shin Bo Mi-rae: Boxer
- Shin Se-gae: Stuntman
- DBO: Rapper
- Austin Kang: Chef and TV Personality
- Woo Jin-yong: CrossFitter, former snowboarder and Coach
- Yu Ga-ram: Inline skater
- Youn Jun-hyeoup: Model
- Lee Da-hyeon: Professional wrestler
- Lee Dae-won: Trot Singer and MMA fighter
- Lee So-young: Fitness model
- Lee Jun-myeong: Calisthenics coach
- Miho: Personal trainer
- Elaine: Actress and TV personality
- Jeon Min-seok: Coast Guard officer
- Jeon Young: Movie choreographer
- Jeong Han-saem: Musical actor and model
- Jung Hae-min: Professional cyclist
- Ovan: Singer-songwriter
- Cho Jung-myung: South Korean national luger
- Chae Wan-ki: Jiu-jitsu athlete
- Ha Je-yong: Powerlifting athlete and former arm wrestler
- Hwang Bit Yeo Ul: CrossFitter
- Kim Kyeong-baek: Former UDT Drill Instructor
- Kim Da-young: Stuntwoman
- Kim Sik: South Korean national skeleton coach and former bobsledder
- Lee Min U: Chef
- Lee Ye-ji: MMA fighter
- Im Jeong-yun: College student and fitness model
- Jo Yeon-joo: Cheerleader
- Jo I Taek: Actor
- Choi Sung-hyuk: Pole sports athlete
- Ko Da-young: Pilates instructor
- Park Ji Su: Bodybuilder and South Korean national rugby player
Since premiering on Netflix in January, Physical: 100 has sat comfortably on the streaming platform’s top 10 chart.
If you’re dying to know when new episodes will come out, click here.