Physical 100 full cast: All contestants in the Netflix reality series

Netflix
The poster for Physical: 100Netflix

Here’s your guide to the full cast and contestants of Physical: 100, Netflix’s new punishing, thrilling reality series.

Imagine Squid Game and Ninja Warrior had a baby, and you’d get Physical: 100. It does what it says on the tin: 100 people in “peak physical shape” compete against each other in grueling challenges for a large sum of money.

“For us mere mortals, working out is something you do because it’s good for your health — or for that delicious steam room gossip. But for the chiseled athletes, fitness instructors and actual Olympians of Physical: 100, fitness is a way of life,” Netflix wrote.

If you want to know who you’ll see climbing, fighting, lifting, and grasping in a bid to win that prize pot, here are all of the contestants in the cast of Physical: 100.

Physical 100 cast and contestants

There are some celebrities among the contestants, including K-pop boy group SF9’s Da-won, Single’s Inferno Season 1 star Cha Hyun-seung, Mr. Trot actor Kang Han, and rapper Ovan.

Among the professional athletes, there’s pro boxer Shin Bomire, Japanese mixed martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama, Olympic skeleton gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, and former Korean Navy SEAL and sniper Agent H. 

Below, we’ve listed every single contestant in Physical: 100 and their background, so you know what they’re capable of:

  • Choo Sung-hoon: MMA fighter and judoka
  • Yun Sung-bin: Olympic skeleton racer
  • Yang Hak-seon: Olympic gymnast
  • Hwang Ji-Hun, aka “Agent H”: YouTuber and former UDT/SEAL
  • Caro: CrossFitter and YouTuber
  • Hong Beom-seok: YouTuber, RoK former Special Forces soldier and firefighter
  • Jjang Jae, aka “The eTool”: YouTuber and former UDT/SEAL
  • Shim Eu-ddeum: YouTuber and former competitive fitness model
  • Kim Kang-min: Bodybuilder
  • Song A-reum: Bodybuilder
  • Cha Hyun-seung: Dancer and model
  • Lee Yong Seung: Bodybuilder and YouTuber
  • Kim Ye-hyun: Bodybuilder and former fencer
  • Kang Han: South Korean national bobsledder
  • Kim Sung-jun: Fitness model
  • Kim Sung-hun: Personal trainer and fitness Model
  • Son Hee-dong: Professional wrestler
  • Kim Ji-han: Volleyball player
  • Yun Seok-hwan: South Korean national swimmer
  • Kim Kyung-jin: YouTuber and farmer
  • YOYO: Model
  • Nam Kyung-jin: Professional wrestler
  • Kwak Myung-sik: CrossFitter
  • Carlos: CrossFitter
  • Park Jung-ho: Prison officer
  • Jang Seong-min: South Korean national rugby player
  • Kim Chun-ri: Bodybuilder
  • Kkang Mi: YouTuber and reserve sergeant
  • An Da-jeong: Bodybuilder
  • Son Hee-chan: Professional wrestler
  • Jang Eun-sil: Professional wrestler
  • BBULKUP: YouTuber, CEO of a catering business, and former bodybuilder
  • Ma Sun-Ho: Bodybuilder
  • Kang Chun-il: Pilates instructor and dancer
  • Park Hyung-geun: MMA Fighter
  • Jo Jin-hyeong: Car dealer and strongman athlete
  • Miracle Nelson: Dancer, model, and bodybuilder
  • Kim Ji-wook: South Korean national diver
  • Seong Chi-hyun: Fitness model and casino dealer
  • Yoo Sang-hoon: MMA Fighter
  • Joo Dong-jo: MMA Fighter
  • Lee Guk-young: Bodybuilder, dancer, and musical actor
  • Cho Hyun-mi: Professional boxer
  • Lee Jun-hyung: Professional ice hockey player
  • Seo Ha-yan: CrossFit coach
  • Jeong Bo-kyeong: South Korean national judoka
  • Choi Kyu-tae: Model and dancer
  • Choi Min-yong: Marathon runner
  • Dustin Nippert: Former KT Wiz baseball player
  • Choi In-ho: Strongman athlete and personal trainer
  • Florian Krapf: Fitness model, YouTuber, and TV personality
  • Kim Gil-hwan: Scuba diver and YouTuber
  • Kim Min-cheol: Mountain Rescue Team and national team ice climber
  • Kim Byeong-jin: South Korean national taekwondo athlete
  • Kim Sang-wook: MMA Fighter
  • Kim Eun-ji: Competitive fitness model and YouTuber
  • Kim Jeong-uk: Fitness model and bodybuilder
  • Vita Mikju: Pole sports athlete
  • Park Seon-kwan: South Korean national swimmer
  • Park Jong-hyeok: Fitness model and coach
  • Park Jin-yong: South Korean national luger
  • Bang Seong-hyeok: Personal trainer
  • Bang Ji-hoon: Bodybuilder
  • Tarzan: YouTuber
  • Seol Ki-kwan: South Korean national bodybuilder
  • Shin Dong-guk: Firefighter, MMA Fighter, and former RoK Special Forces soldier
  • Shin Bo Mi-rae: Boxer
  • Shin Se-gae: Stuntman
  • DBO: Rapper
  • Austin Kang: Chef and TV Personality
  • Woo Jin-yong: CrossFitter, former snowboarder and Coach
  • Yu Ga-ram: Inline skater
  • Youn Jun-hyeoup: Model
  • Lee Da-hyeon: Professional wrestler
  • Lee Dae-won: Trot Singer and MMA fighter
  • Lee So-young: Fitness model
  • Lee Jun-myeong: Calisthenics coach
  • Miho: Personal trainer
  • Elaine: Actress and TV personality
  • Jeon Min-seok: Coast Guard officer
  • Jeon Young: Movie choreographer
  • Jeong Han-saem: Musical actor and model
  • Jung Hae-min: Professional cyclist
  • Ovan: Singer-songwriter
  • Cho Jung-myung: South Korean national luger
  • Chae Wan-ki: Jiu-jitsu athlete
  • Ha Je-yong: Powerlifting athlete and former arm wrestler
  • Hwang Bit Yeo Ul: CrossFitter
  • Kim Kyeong-baek: Former UDT Drill Instructor
  • Kim Da-young: Stuntwoman
  • Kim Sik: South Korean national skeleton coach and former bobsledder
  • Lee Min U: Chef
  • Lee Ye-ji: MMA fighter
  • Im Jeong-yun: College student and fitness model
  • Jo Yeon-joo: Cheerleader
  • Jo I Taek: Actor
  • Choi Sung-hyuk: Pole sports athlete
  • Ko Da-young: Pilates instructor
  • Park Ji Su: Bodybuilder and South Korean national rugby player

Since premiering on Netflix in January, Physical: 100 has sat comfortably on the streaming platform’s top 10 chart.

If you’re dying to know when new episodes will come out, click here.

