Physical 100 full cast: All contestants in the Netflix reality series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and contestants of Physical: 100, Netflix’s new punishing, thrilling reality series.

Imagine Squid Game and Ninja Warrior had a baby, and you’d get Physical: 100. It does what it says on the tin: 100 people in “peak physical shape” compete against each other in grueling challenges for a large sum of money.

“For us mere mortals, working out is something you do because it’s good for your health — or for that delicious steam room gossip. But for the chiseled athletes, fitness instructors and actual Olympians of Physical: 100, fitness is a way of life,” Netflix wrote.

If you want to know who you’ll see climbing, fighting, lifting, and grasping in a bid to win that prize pot, here are all of the contestants in the cast of Physical: 100.

Physical 100 cast and contestants

There are some celebrities among the contestants, including K-pop boy group SF9’s Da-won, Single’s Inferno Season 1 star Cha Hyun-seung, Mr. Trot actor Kang Han, and rapper Ovan.

Among the professional athletes, there’s pro boxer Shin Bomire, Japanese mixed martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama, Olympic skeleton gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, and former Korean Navy SEAL and sniper Agent H.

Below, we’ve listed every single contestant in Physical: 100 and their background, so you know what they’re capable of:

Choo Sung-hoon: MMA fighter and judoka

Yun Sung-bin: Olympic skeleton racer

Yang Hak-seon: Olympic gymnast

Hwang Ji-Hun, aka “Agent H”: YouTuber and former UDT/SEAL

Caro: CrossFitter and YouTuber

Hong Beom-seok: YouTuber, RoK former Special Forces soldier and firefighter

Jjang Jae, aka “The eTool”: YouTuber and former UDT/SEAL

Shim Eu-ddeum: YouTuber and former competitive fitness model

Kim Kang-min: Bodybuilder

Song A-reum: Bodybuilder

Cha Hyun-seung: Dancer and model

Lee Yong Seung: Bodybuilder and YouTuber

Kim Ye-hyun: Bodybuilder and former fencer

Kang Han: South Korean national bobsledder

Kim Sung-jun: Fitness model

Kim Sung-hun: Personal trainer and fitness Model

Son Hee-dong: Professional wrestler

Kim Ji-han: Volleyball player

Yun Seok-hwan: South Korean national swimmer

Kim Kyung-jin: YouTuber and farmer

YOYO: Model

Nam Kyung-jin: Professional wrestler

Kwak Myung-sik: CrossFitter

Carlos: CrossFitter

Park Jung-ho: Prison officer

Jang Seong-min: South Korean national rugby player

Kim Chun-ri: Bodybuilder

Kkang Mi: YouTuber and reserve sergeant

An Da-jeong: Bodybuilder

Son Hee-chan: Professional wrestler

Jang Eun-sil: Professional wrestler

BBULKUP: YouTuber, CEO of a catering business, and former bodybuilder

Ma Sun-Ho: Bodybuilder

Kang Chun-il: Pilates instructor and dancer

Park Hyung-geun: MMA Fighter

Jo Jin-hyeong: Car dealer and strongman athlete

Miracle Nelson: Dancer, model, and bodybuilder

Kim Ji-wook: South Korean national diver

Seong Chi-hyun: Fitness model and casino dealer

Yoo Sang-hoon: MMA Fighter

Joo Dong-jo: MMA Fighter

Lee Guk-young: Bodybuilder, dancer, and musical actor

Cho Hyun-mi: Professional boxer

Lee Jun-hyung: Professional ice hockey player

Seo Ha-yan: CrossFit coach

Jeong Bo-kyeong: South Korean national judoka

Choi Kyu-tae: Model and dancer

Choi Min-yong: Marathon runner

Dustin Nippert: Former KT Wiz baseball player

Choi In-ho: Strongman athlete and personal trainer

Florian Krapf: Fitness model, YouTuber, and TV personality

Kim Gil-hwan: Scuba diver and YouTuber

Kim Min-cheol: Mountain Rescue Team and national team ice climber

Kim Byeong-jin: South Korean national taekwondo athlete

Kim Sang-wook: MMA Fighter

Kim Eun-ji: Competitive fitness model and YouTuber

Kim Jeong-uk: Fitness model and bodybuilder

Vita Mikju: Pole sports athlete

Park Seon-kwan: South Korean national swimmer

Park Jong-hyeok: Fitness model and coach

Park Jin-yong: South Korean national luger

Bang Seong-hyeok: Personal trainer

Bang Ji-hoon: Bodybuilder

Tarzan: YouTuber

Seol Ki-kwan: South Korean national bodybuilder

Shin Dong-guk: Firefighter, MMA Fighter, and former RoK Special Forces soldier

Shin Bo Mi-rae: Boxer

Shin Se-gae: Stuntman

DBO: Rapper

Austin Kang: Chef and TV Personality

Woo Jin-yong: CrossFitter, former snowboarder and Coach

Yu Ga-ram: Inline skater

Youn Jun-hyeoup: Model

Lee Da-hyeon: Professional wrestler

Lee Dae-won: Trot Singer and MMA fighter

Lee So-young: Fitness model

Lee Jun-myeong: Calisthenics coach

Miho: Personal trainer

Elaine: Actress and TV personality

Jeon Min-seok: Coast Guard officer

Jeon Young: Movie choreographer

Jeong Han-saem: Musical actor and model

Jung Hae-min: Professional cyclist

Ovan: Singer-songwriter

Cho Jung-myung: South Korean national luger

Chae Wan-ki: Jiu-jitsu athlete

Ha Je-yong: Powerlifting athlete and former arm wrestler

Hwang Bit Yeo Ul: CrossFitter

Kim Kyeong-baek: Former UDT Drill Instructor

Kim Da-young: Stuntwoman

Kim Sik: South Korean national skeleton coach and former bobsledder

Lee Min U: Chef

Lee Ye-ji: MMA fighter

Im Jeong-yun: College student and fitness model

Jo Yeon-joo: Cheerleader

Jo I Taek: Actor

Choi Sung-hyuk: Pole sports athlete

Ko Da-young: Pilates instructor

Park Ji Su: Bodybuilder and South Korean national rugby player

Since premiering on Netflix in January, Physical: 100 has sat comfortably on the streaming platform’s top 10 chart.

