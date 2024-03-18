What time is Physical 100 Season 2 out?

The grand competition series is set to release on Netflix to global fans as Physical 100 Season 2 takes 100 contestants through brutal challenges — here’s what time you can watch.

Netflix gears up to premiere Physical 100 Season 2 on March 19, 2024, with new challenges, contestants, and the same stakes. This time around, the setting is inspired by an underground mine from the 1920s. The mix of celebrity contestants and athletes will be put through brutal challenges to test their endurance, strength, and physique.

Like the first season, the competition series is not only about the cash prize at the end, but the honor. The winner will be crowned as having one of the best physiques. They are possibly outwinning Olympic athletes, professional fighters, soldiers, and more.

The first episodes are set to release with some intense competition. Here’s everything to know about the release time for Physical 100 Season 2.

What time will Physical 100 Season 2 release on Netflix?

Physical 100 Season 2 Episode 1 and the following episodes will stream on Netflix at 3am EST/ 12am PDT.

Like previous Korean-based series, the new season of Physical 100 will premiere in the early morning for people on the East Coast in the U.S. Depending on your location, the episode will premiere according to your time zone. Here’s a rundown of the timezones depending on what part of the world you are watching from:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Netflix has already released a first look at the pre-quest challenge to take place in Episode 1. In the first season, the competitors all took part in a hanging man challenge. Holding onto a metal rig, they had to try and outlast the other competitors until one remained. Those who fell first were ranked last for the next challenge.

For Physical 100 Season 2, the pre-quest challenge involves a lot of running. The YouTube video reveals a room full of mechanical treadmills that run based on a person’s own strength. All contestants will have to run without stopping. Their endurance will be tested, as failure means saying goodbye to the grand prize.

Some of the contestants were either confident or worried. Season 1 contestant Hong Beom-seok is confident as he claims, “80% of my body has been tuned by running.” Crossfit athletes may be at an advantage as running is part of their daily workouts.

Physical 100 Season 2 will be available to stream on March 19, 2024. You can look up more of Netflix’s upcoming competition/reality series and what K-dramas are in store for fans in 2024.