IShowSpeed fan walks over 1,000km after losing race against YouTube star

IShowSpeed was left completely floored after one of his fans walked over 1,123 km from Bali to Jakarta after losing to the YouTube star in a footrace.

IShowSpeed is becoming well-known for his athletic abilities just as much as his viral on-stream antics. From jumping over oncoming supercars to nearly beating pro athletes in a 50-yard dash, Speed is surprisingly fit.

That’s why, when one of his fans challenged him to a race during his famous tour of Southeast Asia, Speed won handily — but the loser had to undertake a self-imposed challenge that he’d advertised on a massive poster.

“Welcome to Bali, Speed,” his poster read. “Speed, I want to challenge you to a challenge. If you win, I will walk from Bali to Jakarta!”

“Are you afraid?” the text continued. “If you are a Ronaldo fan, of course not!”

Weeks later, Speed’s fan — named Bang Nendi — gave him a call to tell him that he’d held true to his promise, having walked the shocking 1,123 kilometers from Bali to Jakarta on foot as punishment for losing to the YouTuber.

The endeavor took Nendi a whopping 45 days to complete, and he streamed the entire journey live on TikTok.

“Bro, no way you actually did it!” Speed shouted excitedly. “You walked from Bali to Jakarta? In 45 days, you actually did it!”

“I hope we can meet again, brother!” Nendi said.

“I didn’t know you were gonna actually do it!” Speed continued.

That’s not all; Nendi also claimed that he was hospitalized during his challenge, leaving Speed even more shocked.

Fans can look at Nendi’s TikTok profile for proof of his efforts, which have earned him over 45,000 followers and over two million likes on the platform.

That’s not all; Nendi also appeared on local television thanks to his viral challenge, which he shared in a video on social media.

This is just the latest news to come from Speed after his race against Olympian Noah Lyles sparked attention from big-time athletes around the world.

